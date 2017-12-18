Kim Kardashian is gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares for various companies by Kanye West

14:21 • 27.12.17



Bitcoin might be all the rage these days, but Kanye West is sticking with stocks.

The musical artist, 40, gave his wife Kim Kardashian stock certificates as stocking stuffers for Christmas, the Daily Mail reports.


The reality TV queen, 37, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show off her windfall over the holiday, which included presents from Disney, Adidas, Netflix, Amazon and Apple - and corresponding stock certificates from each company.


Kim revealed the Wall Street gems, saying, “Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks.

She continued: “But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”


Kanye didn't skimp on the valuable shares either, as some of the totals were revealed in the social media clip: He bought 920 shares of Disney, which were valued just short of $100,000 as of Tuesday afternoon; and 995 Adidas shares, which were worth nearly $169,000.


A grateful Kim added the caption, “best husband alert!” as she took inventory of the fortune.

 

 M-I-C-K-E-Y: Kanye complemented the stocks with products from the companies, including Netflix gift certificates and a Mickey Mouse doll 

Industrious: Kanye invested the money in huge corporations such as Netflix and Disney   Industrious: Kanye invested the money in huge corporations such as Netflix and Disney

Generous: While not all of the share totals were revealed, the ones that were showed Kanye spent hundreds of thousands on them

 





LATEST NEWSAll Today news

15:52 • 27/12

Minsk Group worked actively in 2017 despite specific outcomes – politician

15:12 • 27/12

Armenian woman demands $1 trillion from Apple over iPhone slowdowns

14:55 • 27/12

Non-recognition of Artsakh questions legitimacy of other post-Soviet states

14:21 • 27/12

Kim Kardashian is gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares for various companies by Kanye West

13:47 • 27/12

Armenian family faces expulsion in Belgium

13:19 • 27/12

Serzh Sargsyan remains Republican Party's leader - parliament official

12:38 • 27/12

Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Russian relations develop into strategic alliance

11:11 • 27/12

Wanted criminal in missile smuggling case handed over to Armenia

10:30 • 27/12

The birth of solar system: Hypnotic animation reveals how a stellar nursery could have formed in the 'wind bubble' of a massive dead star

10:01 • 27/12

Zhohghovurd: Presidential office to lay off staff amid constitutional reforms

09:22 • 27/12

More than 250 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

09:08 • 27/12

UN envoy gets prank called by Russian comedians  

17:59 • 26/12

Football transfer news: Man Utd to make £40 m Malcolm bid in January

17:28 • 26/12

Human rights abuses give ground to increasing concerns in Armenia – debate

16:35 • 26/12

Italian woman who 'can't feel pain' shares experiences of 'Marsili syndrome'  

16:11 • 26/12

Export Insurance Agency and SME Development National Center agree on future cooperation  

15:38 • 26/12

Brexit: German minister sees model for Turkey, Ukraine

14:58 • 26/12

Flights over Armenia increase by 40% in 2017 - civil aviation official  

14:07 • 26/12

Russian analyst rules out escalations over Karabakh in 2018

13:19 • 26/12

Ombudsman’s Office elaborates new rules for guardianship, trusteeship in Armenia

12:45 • 26/12

Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market

12:26 • 26/12

Sudan agrees to hand over island to Turkey for rebuilding - Erdogan

11:56 • 26/12

Armenia-Turkey border may open only in case of consent between Turkey, Russia - politician

11:03 • 26/12

Bitcoin rises 10% after last week’s selloff

10:30 • 26/12

Zhamanak: Putin’s 'striking statement' for Armenia

09:33 • 26/12

Canada expels Venezuela ambassador in tit-for-tat move

09:13 • 26/12

Assange Twitter account restored after mysteriously going offline for an hour  

17:58 • 25/12

Beatles legend Ringo Starr to finally receive knighthood

17:52 • 25/12

Armenian gymnasts sum up 2017

17:34 • 25/12

Bus crashes into Moscow subway, killing four

16:42 • 25/12

Azerbaijan may renew full-scale military actions against Armenia in 2018 - Turkologist

15:19 • 25/12

Snowden’s new app turns any Android phone into a surveillance system

14:43 • 25/12

2017 positive year for domestic manufacturers in Armenia - economist

14:28 • 25/12

Beeline launches online payment platform

14:11 • 25/12

Thanks to Ucom Customers, family in Armenia's Sisian region celebrates housewarming

13:46 • 25/12

TravelBlog.lv highly recommends trips to Artsakh (video)

13:22 • 25/12

Convicted ex Karabakh commander’s lawyer files motion for acquittal

12:55 • 25/12

Prince Harry to bow out of Boxing Day shoot for Meghan Markle

12:14 • 25/12

President signs decree to create EU-Armenia interagency commission

11:59 • 25/12

Denmark opens the world's 'most humane' maximum security prison designed to teach prisoners to change their ways

11:41 • 25/12

Turkey has no place in EU, says Austrian foreign minister

11:30 • 25/12

Why Saad Hariri had that strange sojourn in Saudi Arabia – The New York Times  

10:53 • 25/12

Judiciary reforms require higher responsibility by judges – former justice official

09:30 • 25/12

Spain kind calls for unity amid Catalan row

09:20 • 25/12

Guatemala moves embassy to Jerusalem

09:10 • 25/12

Pope pleads for migrants at Christmas Eve Mass

15:04 • 23/12

Armenian wrestler wins Russian cup

14:50 • 23/12

UN passes tough sanctions on N Korea

14:42 • 23/12

Jennifer Lopez is in the Christmas spirit as 'Alex Rodriguez prepares to propose'... after he buys $40m private jet 'to fly her all over the world'

14:26 • 23/12

‘Growing truffles’ found on roof of Paris hotel

14:11 • 23/12

Azerbaijan continues ceasefire violations on Karabakh frontline

13:54 • 23/12

Ancient settlemnt found in Central Anatolian province

13:46 • 23/12

Fire erupts in London Zoo fire: 70 firefighters tackle cafe blaze

13:32 • 23/12

Polish government 'staging coup'

13:11 • 23/12

Time to reach Karabakh breakthrough – Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan

12:27 • 23/12

Changing faces beyond recognition: Russian-Armenian make-up artist returns confidence in women  

12:02 • 23/12

Philippines storm: Nearly reported 90 dead, dozens missing after mudslides, flooding

11:37 • 23/12

Princess Michael of Kent apologises for wearing 'racist jewellery'

11:20 • 23/12

Yerevan's support to UN Jerusalem resolution not to affect Armenian-Israeli relations – Alexander Tsinker

09:34 • 23/12

Australian cyclist dies after being hit by bus in India

09:17 • 23/12

World population increases by 83 million in 2015

17:54 • 22/12

Armenia should not have joined UN vote on Jerusalem's status – analyst

17:02 • 22/12

Armenia ranks 88th on Forbes index of Best Countries for Business  

16:30 • 22/12

Attempts to shake foundations of state ‘doomed to failure in Armenia’ – Serzh Sargsyan

15:45 • 22/12

Armenia, Russia not considering plans for new national airline - civil aviation agency spokesperson

15:05 • 22/12

Barcelona submit first offer to Chelsea for David Luiz

14:41 • 22/12

Turkey-Armenia protocols not to be part of our political agenda from spring 2018 – politician

14:02 • 22/12

Armenia’s position on Jerusalem status unchanged - Foreign Ministry spokesperson

13:07 • 22/12

Horse visits E coli patient in London hospital

12:50 • 22/12

Ancient Armenian church to be renovated in Turkey in 2018

12:25 • 22/12

Samsung Galaxy S9 photo leaked

11:54 • 22/12

High economic growth index offered no benefit to the socially disadvantaged in Armenia – economist

11:17 • 22/12

Turkey welcomes UN resolution on Jerusalem

11:04 • 22/12

Ucom updates  MediaRoom App

10:59 • 22/12

Zhoghovurd: Russia negotiating new airline plan in Armenia

10:22 • 22/12

Zhoghovurd: Georgian criminals ‘seek haven in Armenia'

09:34 • 22/12

Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski survives impeachment vote

09:12 • 22/12

Catalan pro-independence parties keep majority in snap poll

17:54 • 21/12

Fodor’s names Armenia ‘eco-tourists’ dream’

17:46 • 21/12

More Internet for U! prepaid service subscribers

17:04 • 21/12

Israeli PM brands UN as 'house of lies'

16:38 • 21/12

Royal engagement: Harry and Meghan release portraits months after announcing marriage plan

16:10 • 21/12

4 dead, 240 rescued as ship skis sink near Philippine cost

16:03 • 21/12

Robert De Niro wears MASSIVE platforms to play 6ft4 alleged hitman Frank Sheeran as he films The Irishman in NYC with Al Pacino

15:52 • 21/12

Indian man burns two wives to death to tell police 'my mother didn't like them'

15:46 • 21/12

Australian WW1-era naval submarine found

15:34 • 21/12

Hearing Genocide denier is horrific -  Serj Tankian talks of Genocide film music, new plans for System of Down

15:06 • 21/12

European public prosecutor’s office to have positive impact on Armenia’s judiciary – former justice official

14:33 • 21/12

NASA invests in concept development for missions to Comet, Saturn Moon Titan

13:44 • 21/12

Rolling Stone gets new owner

13:18 • 21/12

Armenia narrowed policy of concessions over Karabakh in 2017 - analyst

12:18 • 21/12

Yerevan airport flights delayed amid heavy fog

12:07 • 21/12

At least 16 injured after a car crashes into rush hour crowds outside Melbourne's Flinders Street Station

11:51 • 21/12

Premier calls for stricter control over dominant markets ahead of New Year

11:14 • 21/12

Bitcoin Cash deals frozen as insider trading probed

11:02 • 21/12

US finds against Bombardier in Boeing dispute

10:33 • 21/12

US allowing arms export to Ukraine

10:24 • 21/12

Turkey imposes 'certain limits' on visa applications for US citizens

10:12 • 21/12

Magnitude 2,7 quake hits Armenia

09:57 • 21/12

Zhoghovurd: Pro-LGBT NGO sues Armenia's Ministry of Culture



Armenia

Serzh Sargsyan remains Republican Party's leader - parliament official
“Mr President will remain the RPA's political leader; there is one leader in our party. I love, respect and accept all, but that’s the objectively true ...

Ombudsman’s Office elaborates new rules for guardianship, trusteeship in Armenia
The document was elaborated based on an analysis of complaints and proposals aimed at enhancing the activities of corresponding commissions ...

Region

Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Russian relations develop into strategic alliance
The Azerbaijani president praised his country’s developing partnership with Russia as he met with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines ...

Sudan agrees to hand over island to Turkey for rebuilding - Erdogan
Suakin, one of the oldest seaports in Africa, was used by African Muslims who set out for pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca ...

World

UN envoy gets prank called by Russian comedians  
Hours after the UN’s decision was announced, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov gave Haley a call in which they made her believe ...

Brexit: German minister sees model for Turkey, Ukraine
The two sides agreed this month on the three "divorce" issues: how much the UK owes the EU, what happens to the Northern Ireland border ...

Business

Bitcoin rises 10% after last week’s selloff
The digital currency had risen around twentyfold since the start of the year, climbing from less than $1,000 to as high as $19,666 ...

Beeline launches online payment platform
Beeline and Ameriabank launch pay.beeline.am platform in Armenia. This new online platform enables customers ...

Science/tech

The birth of solar system: Hypnotic animation reveals how a stellar nursery could have formed in the 'wind bubble' of a massive dead star
Supernovae of these stars, which burn the hottest of all stars, are known to produce certain materials that were abundant in the early ...

Snowden’s new app turns any Android phone into a surveillance system
Haven is an open source app that will run on any Android phone, particularly inexpensive and older devices. It operates like a surveillance ...

Culture

Beatles legend Ringo Starr to finally receive knighthood
The drummer, 77, is recognised for services to music and charity. Ringo, given an MBE in 1965, is said to be “made up” ...

Jennifer Lopez is in the Christmas spirit as 'Alex Rodriguez prepares to propose'... after he buys $40m private jet 'to fly her all over the world'
The new plane can fly easily internationally and has room for 14, which means it's perfrct for J-Lo and her two kids Max and Emme ...

Armsport.am

Football transfer news: Man Utd to make £40 m Malcolm bid in January
United boss Jose Mourinho regards the Brazilian as the best young prospect in Europe and will urge Ed Woodward, the club's executive ...

Armenian gymnasts sum up 2017
“We tried to fulfill our tasks to the best of our efforts. The results are visible to you and evaluated by our coaches ...

Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian is gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares for various companies by Kanye West
The reality TV queen, 37, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show off her windfall over the holiday, which included presents ...

Italian woman who 'can't feel pain' shares experiences of 'Marsili syndrome'  
“When I was a child I experienced bad injuries: I remember when I fell off my bike and once I pierced my chest with ...

Event

More than 250 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
A statement said the migrants, in one large rubber dinghy and two small boats, were rescued in three missions by two ships, one from ...

Canada expels Venezuela ambassador in tit-for-tat move
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the move was in retaliation for the expulsion of its most senior diplomat from Caracas over ...

Press digest

Zhohghovurd: Presidential office to lay off staff amid constitutional reforms
Yet, there are apparently no specific decisions as to the planned lay-offs. In written comments to the paper, President Serzh Sargsyan’s press secretary ...

Zhamanak: Putin’s 'striking statement' for Armenia
Putin said that despite their complicated relations with the States, they have to take an objective approach ...