Kim Kardashian is gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares for various companies by Kanye West
14:21 • 27.12.17
Bitcoin might be all the rage these days, but Kanye West is sticking with stocks.
The musical artist, 40, gave his wife Kim Kardashian stock certificates as stocking stuffers for Christmas, the Daily Mail reports.
The reality TV queen, 37, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show off her windfall over the holiday, which included presents from Disney, Adidas, Netflix, Amazon and Apple - and corresponding stock certificates from each company.
Kim revealed the Wall Street gems, saying, “Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks.
She continued: “But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”
Kanye didn't skimp on the valuable shares either, as some of the totals were revealed in the social media clip: He bought 920 shares of Disney, which were valued just short of $100,000 as of Tuesday afternoon; and 995 Adidas shares, which were worth nearly $169,000.
A grateful Kim added the caption, “best husband alert!” as she took inventory of the fortune.
