Iran lawmaker says 3,700 arrested in days of public unrest  

16:15 • 09.01.18



An Iranian reformist lawmaker said Tuesday that some 3,700 people were arrested in the days of protests and unrest that roiled Iran over the past two weeks, offering a far higher number than authorities previously released, ABC News reports.


The protests, which vented anger at high unemployment and official corruption, were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed 2009 presidential election, and some demonstrators called for the overthrow of the government. At least 21 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding the protests.


The official news website of the Iranian parliament, icana.ir, quoted Mahmoud Sadeghi of Tehran as saying that different security and intelligence forces detained the protesters, making it difficult to know the exact number of detainees. He did not elaborate, nor did he say where he got the figure.


Previously, authorities have said "hundreds" were arrested in Tehran alone, not offering a total figure for arrests as the demonstrations spread into the Iranian countryside, including small towns.


Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has said about 42,000 people at most took part in the anti-government protests. Sadeghi's figure of arrested offered Tuesday would mean nearly 10 percent of those who demonstrated were arrested.


On Sunday, Tehran prosecutor, Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi, said that 70 of the detained protesters have been released on bail during the last 48 hours. He added that there would be more releases from detention, except for the main instigators of the riots who will be "dealt with seriously."


Also Sunday, Iranian lawmakers held a closed session in which senior security officials briefed them on the protests and the conditions of the detainees, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.


Iranian authorities have said that the protests are waning. That's in part due to the government blocking access to the popular messaging app Telegram, which demonstrators used to share images of the rallies and organize. Authorities also have deployed additional police and members of the Basij, a volunteer organization affiliated with Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.


It remains difficult for journalists and outsiders to piece together what's happening beyond Tehran, as Iran is a vast country of 80 million and travel there is restricted.


In recent days, government supporters have held several mass rallies across the country to protest the unrest.


The United States and Israel have expressed support for the protests, which began on December 28 in Iran's second largest city, Mashhad, but deny Iranian government allegations that they fomented them.


US officials and analysts studying Iran say believe conservative opponents of President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate within Iran's clerically overseen government, started the demonstrations in Mashhad, but quickly lost control of them.


Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday also blamed "Americans and Zionists" for the protests, saying money supporting them came from "one of the filthy-rich governments of the Persian Gulf."

 

Khamenei, however, also stressed that those with legitimate complaints about Iran's economy should be heard.


"We should differentiate between people's righteous and honest demands on one side and barbaric and disruptive moves by another group," he said. "These should be distinguished from each other."


 





LATEST NEWSAll Today news

18:04 • 09/01

Laos International 2018: Armenian named sole winner

17:36 • 09/01

13,000 tourists trapped in Swiss ski resort after heavy snowfall blocks all roads and the train line

17:17 • 09/01

Thai PM uses cardboard cutout to avoid journalists' questions

17:09 • 09/01

Inter transfer news: Mkhitaryan bid, forgotten Barcelona star offered

16:43 • 09/01

Armenians can travel to 59 countries without visas, index reveals

16:15 • 09/01

Iran lawmaker says 3,700 arrested in days of public unrest  

15:55 • 09/01

Democratic Iran ‘more predictable for Armenia’ - expert

15:13 • 09/01

Turkish citizens ‘increasingly in support’ for EU membership  

14:48 • 09/01

No positive dynamics expected in dialogue over Karabakh in 2018 – analyst

13:55 • 09/01

No practical steps undertaken to export Iranian gas through Armenia – expert

12:31 • 09/01

One of world’s longest lived gorillas dies at 56 in England park

12:09 • 09/01

Saudi authorities planning $13.3bn allocations to compensate increased cost of living

11:54 • 09/01

New York’s JFK airport endures fourth day of chaos spakred by big freeze

11:36 • 09/01

Glendale reaches $550K settlement with former Armenian officer over discrimination lawsuit

11:21 • 09/01

Azerbaijan hampers future progress in Armenia-Russia relations – expert

10:32 • 09/01

US spy satellite believed destroyed after failure to reach orbit

10:21 • 09/01

Zhamanak: President of Armenia's Constitutional Court to get new promotion after quitting office

09:57 • 09/01

Sridevi's movie to be screened in Armenia  

09:44 • 09/01

Zhamanak: EPP rejects Armenian political party’s membership bid

09:28 • 09/01

Republic of Armenia Square inaugurated in Uruguay

09:11 • 09/01

North Korea to send delegation to 2018 Winter Olympics

17:40 • 08/01

Visa liberalization not mechanical process for EU – Armenian civic activist

17:06 • 08/01

Wrestling Federation of Armenia elects new chief

16:29 • 08/01

Iran unrest to affect situation in Armenia

15:20 • 08/01

Criminal case launched into fatality in Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army

14:53 • 08/01

Armenian civic group rallies against ban on import of right-hand drive cars  

14:24 • 08/01

Ban on right-hand drive cars to take legal effect on April 1

13:52 • 08/01

Acrobat plummets 40ft to ground and suffers serious head injuries when stunt goes wrong in front of horrified circus audience

13:28 • 08/01

China's new 'Silk Road' cannot be one-way, says France's Macron  

12:55 • 08/01

Ahmadinejad lawyer denies ex-president’s arrest

12:44 • 08/01

Australian Open: Victoria Azarenka withdraws from tournament

12:36 • 08/01

Bulgaria pledges assistance to Turkey’s EU efforts

12:27 • 08/01

Six die in hurricane Eleanor in France

12:07 • 08/01

Elon Musk's Space X launches secretive Zuma spacecraft to an undisclosed location

11:57 • 08/01

Killed Nagorno-Karabakh serviceman gets posthumous award

11:41 • 08/01

Golden Globe winners in call for change

11:37 • 08/01

Neighbors actor denies sexual misconduct allegations

11:13 • 08/01

Syrian Army liberates Sinjar

11:03 • 08/01

Iran's former president, Ahmadinejad, arrested over ‘inciting unrest’

10:48 • 08/01

2018 Golden Globes winners named  

10:42 • 08/01

Armenian serviceman reported killed in Nagorno-Karabakh

10:26 • 08/01

Armenia needs 50% economic growth to fight all challenges – politician

09:48 • 08/01

Byton unveils futuristic ‘truly smart’ car

09:33 • 08/01

BBC editor quits over pay row

09:22 • 08/01

Sydney swelters on hottest day since 1939

09:12 • 08/01

Golden Globes kick off 2018 award season

15:52 • 07/01

Two injured in blast at Stockholm subway station

15:43 • 07/01

Historic Bulgarian church re-opens in Istanbul

15:36 • 07/01

'More than 5,000 families' flee towards the Turkish border as Syrian government forces and Russian airstrikes close in on the last remaining rebel stronghold

15:23 • 07/01

Rome's 'baldy' Christmas tree Spelacchio to be put in museum

14:55 • 07/01

How to overcome post-holiday distress? – Specialists suggest useful tips  

13:58 • 07/01

Armenian drivers protest ban on right-handed cars

13:38 • 07/01

2018 will be ‘politically difficult year’ for Armenia – analyst

12:53 • 07/01

Game of Thrones star ‘drunk and disorderly’ during pool game

12:24 • 07/01

Public protests will be inevitable in Armenia in 2018 – human rights activists

11:20 • 07/01

Turkey’s religious minorities celebrating Christmas ‘under strict security surveillance’ – Armenian MP

10:33 • 07/01

Buried in the big chill: River of frozen floodwater traps dozens of cars in frigid Boston while deadly wind chill dips to minus 100 in New Hampshire

10:16 • 07/01

Germany amid pivotal talks for coalition

19:55 • 04/01

Iran accuses US of grotesque meddling

19:40 • 04/01

Armenia’s economic activity 'reflected only in figures' – senior parliamentarian  

18:24 • 04/01

Ivanka Trump has secret plan to become America's first woman president

17:16 • 04/01

Armenian authorities committed to drastic reforms – lawmaker  

16:50 • 04/01

4.4 earthquake shakes Bay Area

16:35 • 04/01

Thai men have their penises whitened

16:18 • 04/01

EU-Armenia deal 'key foreign policy achievement' – lawmaker

15:12 • 04/01

Stunning NASA image from a spacecraft on its way to an asteroid shows Earth and the moon from three million miles away

15:02 • 04/01

Euro zone economic growth best in nearly seven years, PMIs suggest

14:48 • 04/01

Turkey slams US verdict against banker

13:55 • 04/01

West ‘sick and tired’ of urging Armenia to fight corruption - expert  

13:08 • 04/01

Mourinho blocks Mkhitaryan transfer despite player offer

12:57 • 04/01

2017 ‘no turning point for Hollywood’

12:44 • 04/01

Coastal South hit with brutal snowstorm in nearly 3 decades

12:21 • 04/01

Trump disbands voter fraud commission

12:03 • 04/01

Azerbaijan will 'sooner or later have to put up with Nagorno-Karabakh people's decision' - politician

10:45 • 04/01

Nuclear button on my desk is 'much bigger' than yours: Trump warns North Korea’s Kim about the size of his arsenal

10:30 • 04/01

Iran protests: how did they start and where are they heading?

14:54 • 30/12

Meghan Markel's New Year's resolutions: Prince Harry's fiancée reveals vow to become more 'ladylike' by giving up bad habits

14:38 • 30/12

Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open through injury as bid to be fit for Australian Open takes big setback

14:19 • 30/12

Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Ministry sums up 2017

13:46 • 30/12

Armenian FM holds phone conversation with Madagascar counterpart

13:27 • 30/12

Thai resident convicted over Ponzi scheme

13:19 • 30/12

Serzh Sargsyan pays respect to national heroes (photos)

13:12 • 30/12

Kidnapped Bitcoin exchange manager freed

13:04 • 30/12

At least seven killed in snowstorms in US

12:36 • 30/12

We all dream about building just and developed state – parliament speaker

12:04 • 30/12

Turkey seals historic S-400 missile deal with Russia

11:45 • 30/12

Iran hit in anti-government protests

11:38 • 30/12

Israel to withdraw from UNESCO

11:15 • 30/12

ISIS claims responsibility for St Petersburg supermarket attack

11:00 • 30/12

Trucks stuck on Georgian Military Road as poor weather disrupts checkpoint operation

09:51 • 30/12

Space science work recognised in New Year Honours

09:36 • 30/12

World markets’ 2017 performance bids wealth to many

09:13 • 30/12

US warns Iran: World is watching response to protests

18:02 • 29/12

Armenian foreign minister meets with servicemen ahead of New Year

17:27 • 29/12

Coptic church hit in deadly attack near Cairo

17:16 • 29/12

Polish-Armenian singer raised in Gyumri orphanage planning reunion with family at home

16:51 • 29/12

Meghan Markle rejected Daniel Craig’s next Bond Girl role after romance with Harry

16:24 • 29/12

St Petersburg residents recommended to read Armenian author

14:45 • 29/12

Money is not key to every success – Ruben Vardanyan

13:16 • 29/12

Rose Marie, star of The Dick Van Dyke Show, dies at 94



Armenia

Democratic Iran ‘more predictable for Armenia’ - expert
"The less Iran’s problems with the outside world, and the higher its independence to resolve financial issues and collaborate with banks ...

Ban on right-hand drive cars to take legal effect on April 1
The measure will not have a retroactive effect, which means that theowners of all the right-hand drive transportation means imported before ...

Region

Iran lawmaker says 3,700 arrested in days of public unrest  
The protests, which vented anger at high unemployment and official corruption, were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed ...

Turkish citizens ‘increasingly in support’ for EU membership  
Women and people with university degrees proved to be most skeptical in terms of membership in the short term. Some 72.8 percent ...

World

Thai PM uses cardboard cutout to avoid journalists' questions
At a press conference in Bangkok, Prayuth Chan-ocha appeared ready to take questions but then supervised an aide as ...

North Korea to send delegation to 2018 Winter Olympics
The breakthrough announcement came as the countries met for their first high-level talks in more than two years. The delegation will include athletes ...

Business

Saudi authorities planning $13.3bn allocations to compensate increased cost of living
Private economists have estimated the government will raise about 40 billion riyals in 2018 through VAT. The government did not ...

Armenia needs 50% economic growth to fight all challenges – politician
“Taxation on the shadow economies alone would be enough for securing that 50% growth in Armenia. Our tool is very simple; we suggest ...

Science/tech

US spy satellite believed destroyed after failure to reach orbit
The classified intelligence satellite, built by Northrop Grumman Corp, failed to separate from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket and ...

Elon Musk's Space X launches secretive Zuma spacecraft to an undisclosed location
SpaceX launched its 'Zuma' mission at 8pm on Sunday, weeks after it was initially scheduled to occur in November ...

Culture

Sridevi's movie to be screened in Armenia  
The Indian Embassy in Armenia organises an annual festival of Indian films. During the event, the most popular and award-winning movies ...

Neighbors actor denies sexual misconduct allegations
McLachlan stepped down from the Rocky Horror Show's current Australian run on Monday, but rejected the allegations ...

Armsport.am

Laos International 2018: Armenian named sole winner
This year’s tournament brought together 68 sportsmen (including four international masters) from 15 countries. Karen Grigoryan celebrated ...

Inter transfer news: Mkhitaryan bid, forgotten Barcelona star offered
Inter are also following other footballers. Still according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafinha have offered the nerazzurri ...

Lifestyle

One of world’s longest lived gorillas dies at 56 in England park
He spent most of his life at the park in Wiltshire where he lived in the middle of an island, in a purpose-built house that was centrally-heated and complete ...

Acrobat plummets 40ft to ground and suffers serious head injuries when stunt goes wrong in front of horrified circus audience
Onlookers screamed in terror as a female trapeze performer fell 40ft to the ground headfirst at a packed circus in Belarus when a stunt went wrong During the mobile phone footage, Yulia Tikaeva is seen to swing betwee

Event

13,000 tourists trapped in Swiss ski resort after heavy snowfall blocks all roads and the train line
The snow has blocked all roads and the train leading to the resort in the southern Swiss canton of Valais, which was also hit by some power ...

Republic of Armenia Square inaugurated in Uruguay
“The Armenian community has a lot of teamwork and a lot of people”, said Andres Jafif. “We have been working for many years ...

Press digest

Zhamanak: President of Armenia's Constitutional Court to get new promotion after quitting office
Gagik Harutyunyan will be reportedly appointed the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, a 10-member body to be created ...

Zhamanak: EPP rejects Armenian political party’s membership bid
In a letter sent on behalf of President Joseph Dole, the party reportedly cited the inadequate political activity of Armenian Renaissance ...