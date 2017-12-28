Argentine-Armenian billionaire to pass baton to nephew in airport IPO

15:46 • 11.01.18



When the bell sounds in New York later this month for the initial public offering of Eduardo Eurnekian’s airport business, the man ringing it will probably be his nephew Martin Eurnekian.


It will be more than a symbolic move.  The share sale represents a key milestone in the Argentine mogul’s long and varied career, as he passes the baton of his billion-dollar business to his chosen successor, Bloomberg reports.


“I am doing this IPO, but that doesn’t mean I’m in charge - the one who manages the airports is my nephew,” Eduardo Eurnekian said during an interview in his Buenos Aires office. “I will oversee this deal this month, and my career in airports will be complete.”


Eurnekian’s closely held Corporacion America Airports SA, which owns concessions to operate 51 airports worldwide, is looking to sell as much as $750 million of shares between late January and February, spokeswoman Carolina Barros said Wednesday. It would be the first IPO by an Argentine company this year.


It will also mark the start of a new phase for Eurnekian, though the 85-year-old entrepreneur - who says he still swims and practices yoga every day - won’t be retiring out of sight. The son of Armenian immigrants who fled the genocide in the early 20th century said that handing over day-to-day operations will free him up to explore new areas of business.






LATEST NEWSAll Today news

18:11 • 11/01

Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi will visit Seaside Startup Summit

17:52 • 11/01

NY City sues oil companies over climate change

17:40 • 11/01

Women above 25 can now travel to Saudi Arabia 'without chaperon'

17:26 • 11/01

NASA scientists take viewers to Milky Way center

17:06 • 11/01

Tbilisi-bound plane lands in Baku with five Armenian passengers on board

16:11 • 11/01

Armenian-Azerbaijani ministerial talks ‘aim to reduce tension’ - official

15:46 • 11/01

Argentine-Armenian billionaire to pass baton to nephew in airport IPO

15:34 • 11/01

Italy’s foreign minister pledges continued support to Karabakh peace

15:12 • 11/01

European court urges Armenia to pay €2,500 to ambassador in Denmark

14:51 • 11/01

Expanding cosmos’ theory hints at new physics

14:37 • 11/01

Yerevan mayor vows to create ‘European-style leisure zone’ in capital

13:52 • 11/01

Zimbabwe gets first billionaire as London-based mobile phone chief's net worth valued at £1.25 billion

13:36 • 11/01

YouTube star punished over suicide video

12:56 • 11/01

Armenian cabinet approves ban on RHD cars

12:21 • 11/01

Armenia rated as safe country on US Travel Advisory list

11:39 • 11/01

Ricky Martin ‘marries’ boyfriend with Armenian descent (photos)

11:29 • 11/01

US immigration agents 21 people in  biggest crackdown of Trump era

11:18 • 11/01

Iranian warship crashes at Caspian port, two crew reported missing  

11:02 • 11/01

Social revolt against surging prices ineffective - Armenian analyst

10:10 • 11/01

South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading

09:57 • 11/01

Iranian media report 5.1 mgn quake in country's south

09:31 • 11/01

Tunisia hit by anti-government protests

09:13 • 11/01

California reports rising toll in mudslide

18:36 • 10/01

UN reports 85 civilians’ death in besieged Syrian zone

18:14 • 10/01

Man Utd ready to let Mkhitaryan return to Borussia Dortmund in January

17:53 • 10/01

Turkmenistan bans black cars from capital city

17:28 • 10/01

German Playboy cover to feature transgender model

17:16 • 10/01

Poverty still pressing problem in Armenia despite slight increase in employment rate - economist

16:51 • 10/01

 Iran could greatly increase uranium enrichment, says spokesman

16:08 • 10/01

Genocide recognition issue requires more global approaches - ex ombudsperson

15:30 • 10/01

Hundreds of suitcases at JFK airport piled up outside in snow under ramp 

13:35 • 10/01

Boy’s hair completely frozen after walk to school in rural China

13:22 • 10/01

World Bank estimates 3.8% growth for Armenia this year  

12:50 • 10/01

Eric Clapton admits to going deaf at 72  

12:27 • 10/01

Aravot: Bulgaria 'inspired' by EU Armenia agrement

11:51 • 10/01

Pole-dancing robot stripper made from scrap take to the stage at a Las Vegas CES show

11:32 • 10/01

Global growth back at pre-crisis levels - World Bank  

11:19 • 10/01

Turkey, Croatia agree to strengthen cooperation - Erdogan

11:06 • 10/01

Armenian supreme patriarch leaves for US  

10:52 • 10/01

Government’s tax policies threaten Armenia with social crisis – opposition MP

10:02 • 10/01

Haykakan Zhamanak: Defense minister's resignation on Armenian authorities' agenda?

09:19 • 10/01

At least 13 reported killed in California heavy rains

09:15 • 10/01

US spy plane seen in sky above Syria

18:04 • 09/01

Laos International 2018: Armenian named sole winner

17:36 • 09/01

13,000 tourists trapped in Swiss ski resort after heavy snowfall blocks all roads and the train line

17:17 • 09/01

Thai PM uses cardboard cutout to avoid journalists' questions

17:09 • 09/01

Inter transfer news: Mkhitaryan bid, forgotten Barcelona star offered

16:43 • 09/01

Armenians can travel to 59 countries without visas, index reveals

16:15 • 09/01

Iran lawmaker says 3,700 arrested in days of public unrest  

15:55 • 09/01

Democratic Iran ‘more predictable for Armenia’ - expert

15:13 • 09/01

Turkish citizens ‘increasingly in support’ for EU membership  

14:48 • 09/01

No positive dynamics expected in dialogue over Karabakh in 2018 – analyst

13:55 • 09/01

No practical steps undertaken to export Iranian gas through Armenia – expert

12:31 • 09/01

One of world’s longest lived gorillas dies at 56 in England park

12:09 • 09/01

Saudi authorities planning $13.3bn allocations to compensate increased cost of living

11:54 • 09/01

New York’s JFK airport endures fourth day of chaos spakred by big freeze

11:36 • 09/01

Glendale reaches $550K settlement with former Armenian officer over discrimination lawsuit

11:21 • 09/01

Azerbaijan hampers future progress in Armenia-Russia relations – expert

10:32 • 09/01

US spy satellite believed destroyed after failure to reach orbit

10:21 • 09/01

Zhamanak: President of Armenia's Constitutional Court to get new promotion after quitting office

09:57 • 09/01

Sridevi's movie to be screened in Armenia  

09:44 • 09/01

Zhamanak: EPP rejects Armenian political party’s membership bid

09:28 • 09/01

Republic of Armenia Square inaugurated in Uruguay

09:11 • 09/01

North Korea to send delegation to 2018 Winter Olympics

17:40 • 08/01

Visa liberalization not mechanical process for EU – Armenian civic activist

17:06 • 08/01

Wrestling Federation of Armenia elects new chief

16:29 • 08/01

Iran unrest to affect situation in Armenia

15:20 • 08/01

Criminal case launched into fatality in Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army

14:53 • 08/01

Armenian civic group rallies against ban on import of right-hand drive cars  

14:24 • 08/01

Ban on right-hand drive cars to take legal effect on April 1

13:52 • 08/01

Acrobat plummets 40ft to ground and suffers serious head injuries when stunt goes wrong in front of horrified circus audience

13:28 • 08/01

China's new 'Silk Road' cannot be one-way, says France's Macron  

12:55 • 08/01

Ahmadinejad lawyer denies ex-president’s arrest

12:44 • 08/01

Australian Open: Victoria Azarenka withdraws from tournament

12:36 • 08/01

Bulgaria pledges assistance to Turkey’s EU efforts

12:27 • 08/01

Six die in hurricane Eleanor in France

12:07 • 08/01

Elon Musk's Space X launches secretive Zuma spacecraft to an undisclosed location

11:57 • 08/01

Killed Nagorno-Karabakh serviceman gets posthumous award

11:41 • 08/01

Golden Globe winners in call for change

11:37 • 08/01

Neighbors actor denies sexual misconduct allegations

11:13 • 08/01

Syrian Army liberates Sinjar

11:03 • 08/01

Iran's former president, Ahmadinejad, arrested over ‘inciting unrest’

10:48 • 08/01

2018 Golden Globes winners named  

10:42 • 08/01

Armenian serviceman reported killed in Nagorno-Karabakh

10:26 • 08/01

Armenia needs 50% economic growth to fight all challenges – politician

09:48 • 08/01

Byton unveils futuristic ‘truly smart’ car

09:33 • 08/01

BBC editor quits over pay row

09:22 • 08/01

Sydney swelters on hottest day since 1939

09:12 • 08/01

Golden Globes kick off 2018 award season

15:52 • 07/01

Two injured in blast at Stockholm subway station

15:43 • 07/01

Historic Bulgarian church re-opens in Istanbul

15:36 • 07/01

'More than 5,000 families' flee towards the Turkish border as Syrian government forces and Russian airstrikes close in on the last remaining rebel stronghold

15:23 • 07/01

Rome's 'baldy' Christmas tree Spelacchio to be put in museum

14:55 • 07/01

How to overcome post-holiday distress? – Specialists suggest useful tips  

13:58 • 07/01

Armenian drivers protest ban on right-handed cars

13:38 • 07/01

2018 will be ‘politically difficult year’ for Armenia – analyst

12:53 • 07/01

Game of Thrones star ‘drunk and disorderly’ during pool game

12:24 • 07/01

Public protests will be inevitable in Armenia in 2018 – human rights activists

11:20 • 07/01

Turkey’s religious minorities celebrating Christmas ‘under strict security surveillance’ – Armenian MP

10:33 • 07/01

Buried in the big chill: River of frozen floodwater traps dozens of cars in frigid Boston while deadly wind chill dips to minus 100 in New Hampshire



Armenia

Armenian-Azerbaijani ministerial talks ‘aim to reduce tension’ - official
Speaking to journalists after the cabinet meeting, Shavarsh Kocharyan said he also treats the negotiations as an opportunity of future progress ...

Yerevan mayor vows to create ‘European-style leisure zone’ in capital
The urban development project, aiming to create a recreation center for youth, families and children, promises ...

Region

Iranian warship crashes at Caspian port, two crew reported missing  
The 100-meter long warship, called Damavand, crashed at the harbor town of Bandar Anzali during stormy seas which kicked ...

 Iran could greatly increase uranium enrichment, says spokesman
“If the suspension is not continued it’s a violation of the (nuclear deal) and the Islamic Republic of Iran will, of course, take the necessary ...

World

US immigration agents 21 people in  biggest crackdown of Trump era
“Businesses that hire illegal workers are a pull factor for illegal immigration, and we are working hard to remove this magnet ...

Tunisia hit by anti-government protests
Police used tear gas against large crowds demonstrating against price rises affecting basic goods. PM Youssef Chahed condemned ...

Business

NY City sues oil companies over climate change
“In this litigation, the City seeks to shift the costs of protecting the City from climate change impacts back onto the companies that have ...

South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading
The clampdown in South Korea, a crucial source of global demand for cryptocurrency, came as policymaker around the world struggled ...

Science/tech

NASA scientists take viewers to Milky Way center
This project, made using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes, allows viewers to control their own ...

Expanding cosmos’ theory hints at new physics
Prof Adam Riess told BBC News that an unknown phenomenon, such as a new particle, might explain the deviation. The difference is ...

Culture

YouTube star punished over suicide video
Paul's channels were removed from YouTube's Google Preferred programme, where brands sell ads on the top 5% of the platform's ...

Eric Clapton admits to going deaf at 72  
In an interview with Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday, the music legend revealed he's anxious about being ...

Armsport.am

Man Utd ready to let Mkhitaryan return to Borussia Dortmund in January
Other than a few flashes since signing in the summer of 2016, Mkhitaryan has generally been a disappointment for Manchester United, struggling ...

Laos International 2018: Armenian named sole winner
This year’s tournament brought together 68 sportsmen (including four international masters) from 15 countries. Karen Grigoryan celebrated ...

Lifestyle

Zimbabwe gets first billionaire as London-based mobile phone chief's net worth valued at £1.25 billion
Mr Masiyiwa was born in Zimbabwe, but moved to the UK as a child, attended secondary school in Scotland and ...

German Playboy cover to feature transgender model
Giuliana Farfalla, 21, will be topless, a tradition for such magazines in Germany. She is well-known after featuring in a reality ...

Event

Women above 25 can now travel to Saudi Arabia 'without chaperon'
“The executive regulations for tourist visas have been finalized. The commission’s IT department is currently building an electronic ...

California reports rising toll in mudslide
More than 100 homes were destroyed, and another 300 have been damaged. One rescue worker tearfully described plucking a "muddy doll" ...

Press digest

Aravot: Bulgaria 'inspired' by EU Armenia agrement
“Bulgaria absolutely positively evaluates the agreement signed between Armenia and the EU, as that certainly paves way to a more intensive ...

Haykakan Zhamanak: Defense minister's resignation on Armenian authorities' agenda?
"Well-informed" sources have told the paper that the authorities are now discussing plans for appointing Vigen Sargsyan minister of ...