Armenian premier to attend 2018 Davos World Economic Forum

14:18 • 12.01.18



Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has been invited to attend the 48th Annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland from 23 to 26 December, his press secretary said Friday.


“We have received an invitation, so the prime minister is planning to leave. Karen Karapetyan will in all likelihood deliver a speech at the forum,” Aram Araratyan told Tert.am.  


The international event will bring together high-ranking delegations from more than 100 countries.


Armenia last participated the forum in 2009.  

 

Armenian News - Tert.am





LATEST NEWSAll Today news

18:14 • 12/01

Two prominent Russian-Armenians among Putin’s proxies in 2018 presidential campaign

17:39 • 12/01

Armenian authorities fail to protect women victims of domestic violence - HRW  

17:18 • 12/01

OSCE re-elects Kasprzyk as top aide to Chairperson-in-Office

16:47 • 12/01

Germany’s Merkel welcomes breakthrough in coalition talks

16:19 • 12/01

Armenian civic group protests ban on import of RHD cars

15:46 • 12/01

Genocide recognition and aid to Artsakh: ANCA outlines 2018 advocacy priorities

15:12 • 12/01

Armenia among most popular Christmas season destinations attracting Russian tourists  

14:18 • 12/01

Armenian premier to attend 2018 Davos World Economic Forum

13:39 • 12/01

Turkey angered by US travel warnings

13:09 • 12/01

Today marks third anniversary of Gyumri family murder

11:57 • 12/01

Political developments in Turkey 'increasingly important' for Armenia – expert

11:07 • 12/01

Global stocks resume ascent on earnings hopes as Euro gets lift from ECB

10:59 • 12/01

Queen Elizabeth gives rare personal account of her coronation in BBC documentary

10:51 • 12/01

Arsenal prepare for Sanchez exit

10:32 • 12/01

Trump cancels visit to London amid fears of mass protests

10:15 • 12/01

World's first real marble poker cards revealed

09:53 • 12/01

Trump lashes out at US migrants in White House speech

09:30 • 12/01

Facebook planning major newsfeed chanages

18:11 • 11/01

Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi will visit Seaside Startup Summit

17:52 • 11/01

NY City sues oil companies over climate change

17:40 • 11/01

Women above 25 can now travel to Saudi Arabia 'without chaperon'

17:26 • 11/01

NASA scientists take viewers to Milky Way center

17:06 • 11/01

Tbilisi-bound plane lands in Baku with five Armenian passengers on board

16:11 • 11/01

Armenian-Azerbaijani ministerial talks ‘aim to reduce tension’ - official

15:46 • 11/01

Argentine-Armenian billionaire to pass baton to nephew in airport IPO

15:34 • 11/01

Italy’s foreign minister pledges continued support to Karabakh peace

15:12 • 11/01

European court urges Armenia to pay €2,500 to ambassador in Denmark

14:51 • 11/01

Expanding cosmos’ theory hints at new physics

14:37 • 11/01

Yerevan mayor vows to create ‘European-style leisure zone’ in capital

13:52 • 11/01

Zimbabwe gets first billionaire as London-based mobile phone chief's net worth valued at £1.25 billion

13:36 • 11/01

YouTube star punished over suicide video

12:56 • 11/01

Armenian cabinet approves ban on RHD cars

12:21 • 11/01

Armenia rated as safe country on US Travel Advisory list

11:39 • 11/01

Ricky Martin ‘marries’ boyfriend with Armenian descent (photos)

11:29 • 11/01

US immigration agents 21 people in  biggest crackdown of Trump era

11:18 • 11/01

Iranian warship crashes at Caspian port, two crew reported missing  

11:02 • 11/01

Social revolt against surging prices ineffective - Armenian analyst

10:10 • 11/01

South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading

09:57 • 11/01

Iranian media report 5.1 mgn quake in country's south

09:31 • 11/01

Tunisia hit by anti-government protests

09:13 • 11/01

California reports rising toll in mudslide

18:36 • 10/01

UN reports 85 civilians’ death in besieged Syrian zone

18:14 • 10/01

Man Utd ready to let Mkhitaryan return to Borussia Dortmund in January

17:53 • 10/01

Turkmenistan bans black cars from capital city

17:28 • 10/01

German Playboy cover to feature transgender model

17:16 • 10/01

Poverty still pressing problem in Armenia despite slight increase in employment rate - economist

16:51 • 10/01

 Iran could greatly increase uranium enrichment, says spokesman

16:08 • 10/01

Genocide recognition issue requires more global approaches - ex ombudsperson

15:30 • 10/01

Hundreds of suitcases at JFK airport piled up outside in snow under ramp 

13:35 • 10/01

Boy’s hair completely frozen after walk to school in rural China

13:22 • 10/01

World Bank estimates 3.8% growth for Armenia this year  

12:50 • 10/01

Eric Clapton admits to going deaf at 72  

12:27 • 10/01

Aravot: Bulgaria 'inspired' by EU Armenia agrement

11:51 • 10/01

Pole-dancing robot stripper made from scrap take to the stage at a Las Vegas CES show

11:32 • 10/01

Global growth back at pre-crisis levels - World Bank  

11:19 • 10/01

Turkey, Croatia agree to strengthen cooperation - Erdogan

11:06 • 10/01

Armenian supreme patriarch leaves for US  

10:52 • 10/01

Government’s tax policies threaten Armenia with social crisis – opposition MP

10:02 • 10/01

Haykakan Zhamanak: Defense minister's resignation on Armenian authorities' agenda?

09:19 • 10/01

At least 13 reported killed in California heavy rains

09:15 • 10/01

US spy plane seen in sky above Syria

18:04 • 09/01

Laos International 2018: Armenian named sole winner

17:36 • 09/01

13,000 tourists trapped in Swiss ski resort after heavy snowfall blocks all roads and the train line

17:17 • 09/01

Thai PM uses cardboard cutout to avoid journalists' questions

17:09 • 09/01

Inter transfer news: Mkhitaryan bid, forgotten Barcelona star offered

16:43 • 09/01

Armenians can travel to 59 countries without visas, index reveals

16:15 • 09/01

Iran lawmaker says 3,700 arrested in days of public unrest  

15:55 • 09/01

Democratic Iran ‘more predictable for Armenia’ - expert

15:13 • 09/01

Turkish citizens ‘increasingly in support’ for EU membership  

14:48 • 09/01

No positive dynamics expected in dialogue over Karabakh in 2018 – analyst

13:55 • 09/01

No practical steps undertaken to export Iranian gas through Armenia – expert

12:31 • 09/01

One of world’s longest lived gorillas dies at 56 in England park

12:09 • 09/01

Saudi authorities planning $13.3bn allocations to compensate increased cost of living

11:54 • 09/01

New York’s JFK airport endures fourth day of chaos spakred by big freeze

11:36 • 09/01

Glendale reaches $550K settlement with former Armenian officer over discrimination lawsuit

11:21 • 09/01

Azerbaijan hampers future progress in Armenia-Russia relations – expert

10:32 • 09/01

US spy satellite believed destroyed after failure to reach orbit

10:21 • 09/01

Zhamanak: President of Armenia's Constitutional Court to get new promotion after quitting office

09:57 • 09/01

Sridevi's movie to be screened in Armenia  

09:44 • 09/01

Zhamanak: EPP rejects Armenian political party’s membership bid

09:28 • 09/01

Republic of Armenia Square inaugurated in Uruguay

09:11 • 09/01

North Korea to send delegation to 2018 Winter Olympics

17:40 • 08/01

Visa liberalization not mechanical process for EU – Armenian civic activist

17:06 • 08/01

Wrestling Federation of Armenia elects new chief

16:29 • 08/01

Iran unrest to affect situation in Armenia

15:20 • 08/01

Criminal case launched into fatality in Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army

14:53 • 08/01

Armenian civic group rallies against ban on import of right-hand drive cars  

14:24 • 08/01

Ban on right-hand drive cars to take legal effect on April 1

13:52 • 08/01

Acrobat plummets 40ft to ground and suffers serious head injuries when stunt goes wrong in front of horrified circus audience

13:28 • 08/01

China's new 'Silk Road' cannot be one-way, says France's Macron  

12:55 • 08/01

Ahmadinejad lawyer denies ex-president’s arrest

12:44 • 08/01

Australian Open: Victoria Azarenka withdraws from tournament

12:36 • 08/01

Bulgaria pledges assistance to Turkey’s EU efforts

12:27 • 08/01

Six die in hurricane Eleanor in France

12:07 • 08/01

Elon Musk's Space X launches secretive Zuma spacecraft to an undisclosed location

11:57 • 08/01

Killed Nagorno-Karabakh serviceman gets posthumous award

11:41 • 08/01

Golden Globe winners in call for change

11:37 • 08/01

Neighbors actor denies sexual misconduct allegations

11:13 • 08/01

Syrian Army liberates Sinjar

11:03 • 08/01

Iran's former president, Ahmadinejad, arrested over ‘inciting unrest’



Armenia

Today marks third anniversary of Gyumri family murder
Six of the seven members of the Avetisyan family were found stabbed to death in their house early in the morning of January 13, 2015. Their ...

Armenian-Azerbaijani ministerial talks ‘aim to reduce tension’ - official
Speaking to journalists after the cabinet meeting, Shavarsh Kocharyan said he also treats the negotiations as an opportunity of future progress ...

Region

Turkey angered by US travel warnings
“We observe an increasing number of terror plots and acts of violence in the United States,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said ...

Iranian warship crashes at Caspian port, two crew reported missing  
The 100-meter long warship, called Damavand, crashed at the harbor town of Bandar Anzali during stormy seas which kicked ...

World

Germany’s Merkel welcomes breakthrough in coalition talks
A blueprint for formal negotiations was agreed between Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and ...

Trump lashes out at US migrants in White House speech
"Like other countries that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger ...

Business

Global stocks resume ascent on earnings hopes as Euro gets lift from ECB
China’s custom-cleared trade data showed brisk growth in exports and imports in 2017, underscoring a global economy that continues ...

NY City sues oil companies over climate change
“In this litigation, the City seeks to shift the costs of protecting the City from climate change impacts back onto the companies that have ...

Science/tech

Facebook planning major newsfeed chanages
Organisations on Facebook may see the popularity of their posts decrease as a result, the firm acknowledged. The changes will take ...

NASA scientists take viewers to Milky Way center
This project, made using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes, allows viewers to control their own ...

Culture

Queen Elizabeth gives rare personal account of her coronation in BBC documentary
In the hour-long programme The Coronation, to be aired on Sunday, the Queen speaks candidly about the moment she was crowned ...

YouTube star punished over suicide video
Paul's channels were removed from YouTube's Google Preferred programme, where brands sell ads on the top 5% of the platform's ...

Armsport.am

Arsenal prepare for Sanchez exit
Arsenal are thought to have asked for up to £35m, with Premier League leaders City initially suggesting they would pay around ...

Man Utd ready to let Mkhitaryan return to Borussia Dortmund in January
Other than a few flashes since signing in the summer of 2016, Mkhitaryan has generally been a disappointment for Manchester United, struggling ...

Lifestyle

World's first real marble poker cards revealed
Despite how thin the cards are, Mikol promises that they are durable and can be dropped with having them break. Each piece ...

Zimbabwe gets first billionaire as London-based mobile phone chief's net worth valued at £1.25 billion
Mr Masiyiwa was born in Zimbabwe, but moved to the UK as a child, attended secondary school in Scotland and ...

Event

Trump cancels visit to London amid fears of mass protests
The American president claimed on Twitter that his reason for calling off the trip was his displeasure at Barack Obama having sold ...

Women above 25 can now travel to Saudi Arabia 'without chaperon'
“The executive regulations for tourist visas have been finalized. The commission’s IT department is currently building an electronic ...

Press digest

Aravot: Bulgaria 'inspired' by EU Armenia agrement
“Bulgaria absolutely positively evaluates the agreement signed between Armenia and the EU, as that certainly paves way to a more intensive ...

Haykakan Zhamanak: Defense minister's resignation on Armenian authorities' agenda?
"Well-informed" sources have told the paper that the authorities are now discussing plans for appointing Vigen Sargsyan minister of ...