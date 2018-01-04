Armenian premier to attend 2018 Davos World Economic Forum

14:18 • 12.01.18

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has been invited to attend the 48th Annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland from 23 to 26 December, his press secretary said Friday.



“We have received an invitation, so the prime minister is planning to leave. Karen Karapetyan will in all likelihood deliver a speech at the forum,” Aram Araratyan told Tert.am.



The international event will bring together high-ranking delegations from more than 100 countries.



Armenia last participated the forum in 2009.