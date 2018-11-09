No obstacle for Erdoğan to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can meet with the Saudi crown prince if the former requests so, Turkish foreign minister said on Nov. 23.



Following the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month, Mohammed bin Salman -- who will attend the G20 summit in Argentina on Nov. 30 -- has expressed his will to meet Erdoğan and has previously told the Turkish president himself of his request over the phone, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told news channel CNN Türk.



"Of course, there's no reason not to meet bin Salman. Of course, it is up to our president," he said, according to Hurriyet Daily News.



Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist working for The Washington Post, was killed shortly after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.



After weeks of shifting explanations, Saudi Arabia suggested Khashoggi was killed during a botched rendition operation by rogue agents.



US President Donald Trump intended to turn a "blind eye" to the killing, Chavushghlu added, referring to Trump’s continued support for Saudi Arabia, which has committed to billions of dollars in US weapons contracts.



"This is not the right approach. Money is not everything... We shouldn't abandon our humanitarian values," he said.