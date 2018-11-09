No obstacle for Erdoğan to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed

15:14 • 23.11.18



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can meet with the Saudi crown prince if the former requests so, Turkish foreign minister said on Nov. 23.


Following the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month, Mohammed bin Salman -- who will attend the G20 summit in Argentina on Nov. 30 -- has expressed his will to meet Erdoğan and has previously told the Turkish president himself of his request over the phone, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told news channel CNN Türk.


"Of course, there's no reason not to meet bin Salman. Of course, it is up to our president," he said, according to Hurriyet Daily News.


Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist working for The Washington Post, was killed shortly after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.


After weeks of shifting explanations, Saudi Arabia suggested Khashoggi was killed during a botched rendition operation by rogue agents.

 
US President Donald Trump intended to turn a "blind eye" to the killing, Chavushghlu added, referring to Trump’s continued support for Saudi Arabia, which has committed to billions of dollars in US weapons contracts.
 
"This is not the right approach. Money is not everything... We shouldn't abandon our humanitarian values," he said.





Загрузка...

LATEST NEWSAll Today news

17:57 • 23/11

Tobacco during pregnancy increases baby's obesity risk

17:40 • 23/11

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder signs new five-year deal

17:08 • 23/11

Prime Minister’s right to hold public rallies 'not restricted under international norms'

15:52 • 23/11

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attends World Forum for Democracy in Strasburg

15:25 • 23/11

Lion King trailer goes viral, featuring Donald Glover, Beyonce and James Earl Jones

15:14 • 23/11

No obstacle for Erdoğan to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed

15:07 • 23/11

BMW to offer an Uber-style taxi service in China from December

14:47 • 23/11

Hillary Clinton urges Europe to curb immigration to stop rightwing populists

13:23 • 23/11

Counter terrorism police continue appeal over Salisbury suspects

13:13 • 23/11

Anonymous benefactor donates $2.5m to Hayastan Fund

12:53 • 23/11

Ucom and Teach for Armenia foundation sign memorandum of understanding  

12:29 • 23/11

Indonesian resort bans smartphone use by the pool

12:08 • 23/11

Turkey and Russia closely collaborate on Karabakh, says Erdogan's spokesperson

11:13 • 23/11

Armenian president donates his six-month salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

10:43 • 23/11

All-Armenian Fund’s annual telethon raises $11,109,633

10:35 • 23/11

Trump ‘thanks himself’ on thanksgiving day as he hosts dinner with family

10:16 • 23/11

Nikol Pashinyan makes donation to All-Armenian Fund

10:02 • 23/11

Explosions & shots reported near Chinese Consulate in Pakistani city

09:55 • 23/11

Stratfor: US seeks to drive a wedge between Russia and Armenia

09:14 • 23/11

Trump: CIA 'didn't conclude' Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi’s murder

17:50 • 22/11

Greenhouse gas levels reach record highs as experts warn the 'window of opportunity for action is almost closed' to tackle climate change

17:40 • 22/11

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally ready to settle their bitter custody battle over their six kids 

16:59 • 22/11

Republican MP announces party’s pre-election slogan

16:14 • 22/11

Cleaner gets ten years in prison in Greece for falsifying elementary school certificate

16:06 • 22/11

California wildfires: Rain threatens mudslides

15:52 • 22/11

World's smallest dinosaur: 110 million-year-old footprints found in South Korea belong to a sparrow-sized raptor that could fit in the palm of your hand

15:35 • 22/11

Obama stops in a greater helps prepare Thanksgiving meals for health shelter beneficiaries

15:25 • 22/11

Didier Drogba announces retirement from football

15:06 • 22/11

Rembrandt painting featuring artist's 'fingerprints' to go on at Sothbey’s

14:54 • 22/11

German children banned from sending Christmas wishlists to Santa ...because of EU privacy laws

14:43 • 22/11

World is more polarized after Trump came to power, says Turkish parliament speaker

14:29 • 22/11

Saudi foreign minister says 'our leadership is a red line'

13:05 • 22/11

National Assembly adopts Armenia’s 2019 budget

12:20 • 22/11

230 skeletons found in Sri Lanka’s largest mass grave

12:06 • 22/11

Armenia appoints permanent representative to CSTO

11:24 • 22/11

Interpol's new chief: the 'bulldozer' with a taste for tackling cybercrime

11:06 • 22/11

Zhamanak: Pashinyan's actions hint attempts to 'abuse' administrative leverage  

10:12 • 22/11

Nissan board to decide arrested chairman's death

09:52 • 22/11

Giant storms sweep across Australia

09:48 • 22/11

Huawei launches Honor 10 Lite

09:39 • 22/11

Russian military intelligence chief Korobov dies

09:21 • 22/11

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West donate $500,000 to California wildfire relief efforts

17:49 • 21/11

Armen Sarkissian: April developments essentially raised Armenia’s international reputation

16:02 • 21/11

Michelle Obama memoir tops US book charts

15:48 • 21/11

Armenian Embassy to Russia confirms identity of man run down at Moscow airport  

15:22 • 21/11

Up to 85,000 infants die of starvation or disease in Yemen

14:57 • 21/11

Pashinyan urges for strong efforts to conduct ‘best ever elections’ in Armenia

14:14 • 21/11

Waste fish to power cruise ships

12:50 • 21/11

Armenia’s EEU accession treaty introduced at WTO committee session

12:11 • 21/11

Oil claws back some losses after 6% plunge, but outlook still weak  

11:58 • 21/11

Turkey gives list of 84 FETO members to US

11:44 • 21/11

Defiant Trump posts simple two-word tweet after refusing to sanction Saudi Arabia and its crown prince over Jamal Khashoggi's death

11:28 • 21/11

Man run down by plane in Moscow airport identified as Armenian citizen  

10:54 • 21/11

Free and fair elections key priority for Armenian government, says acting FM  

10:17 • 21/11

Senior US Democrat calls for investigation into Ivanka Trump’s personal email use

10:02 • 21/11

Man fatally run down by plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport (video)

09:56 • 21/11

Khashoggi murder: Recordings of Saudi journalist’s conversations published for first time

09:17 • 21/11

Kabul bombing: Thousands die in suicide attack at gathering of clerics

18:12 • 20/11

Turkey discusses Khashoggi murder with UN's Guterres

17:47 • 20/11

Intensively developing cooperation with Iran in Armenia’s interests – Nikol Pashinyan  

17:12 • 20/11

Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Harvey Keitel and Jonah Hill at Moma gala  

17:01 • 20/11

Real Madrid offer to sanction Juventus transfer for Navas

16:56 • 20/11

Wrong Google Map directions leave young woman stranded in Arizona desert 

16:46 • 20/11

PNG police officers attack parliament in APEC pay dispute

16:23 • 20/11

Ombudsman’s representatives visit soldiers in central military clinic

16:00 • 20/11

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde host lavish state banquet for French President and wife 

15:48 • 20/11

106-year-old grandmother is beaten to death while sleeping inside her humble Brazilian home  

14:24 • 20/11

Post-revolutionary period boosted job creation in Armenia, says acting PM

13:12 • 20/11

New generation currency series to go into circulation on Nov. 22 (photos)

12:08 • 20/11

Pre-electoral processes ‘centered around one single person’ in Armenia  

11:15 • 20/11

Iran ‘will thrive’ despite US sanctions  

10:55 • 20/11

Apple suppliers suffer with uncertainty around iPhone demand

10:47 • 20/11

After Khashoggi murder, some Saudi royals ‘turn against’ king’s favorite son

10:38 • 20/11

Deadly explosion hits residential building in Azerbaijani town

10:30 • 20/11

Top Armenian national security official to attend CIS summit in Moscow

10:01 • 20/11

Armenian organizations in Western US call for generous contribution to All Armenian Fund

09:33 • 20/11

Chicago hospital shooting: 4 reported killed, including police officer

09:17 • 20/11

Saudi crown prince ‘to attend G20 summit’ in Argentina

17:53 • 19/11

Khashoggi murder: Saudi journalist ‘was forced’ to send message to son

17:39 • 19/11

New wasteland development project ‘under implementation’ in Yerevan

17:07 • 19/11

Amazing simulation gives viewers virtual tour of the violent black hole at the centre of galaxy

16:26 • 19/11

Increase in tax burden ‘ruled out’ without public consent

15:45 • 19/11

Amber Heard leaves little to imagination in glittering mini dress with very risqué cut-out at Aquaman photocall in Beijing

15:31 • 19/11

Hollywood confirms Ghostbusters 3 project ‘is on the way’

15:20 • 19/11

Wenger: Managers will be robots and social media will make decisions

14:50 • 19/11

Pashinyan calls for organizing proper waste management in Armenia 'after clearing off political garbage’

14:36 • 19/11

Ucom lowers prices for Samsung smartphones

13:49 • 19/11

Acting minister of agriculture to attend EEU forum in Moscow

13:31 • 19/11

Poe Francis lunches with the poor (photos)

13:23 • 19/11

Turkish FM to Mike Pompeo in Washington

12:06 • 19/11

Armenia's central bank to launch new generation currency bills

11:17 • 19/11

The Prophets, Angels, & Churches of ‘Armenia!’ – New York Times review

10:35 • 19/11

Toll in California wildfire rises to 80

10:27 • 19/11

Mexican drug leader Hector Beltran Leyva dead at 56

10:14 • 19/11

France's Macron urges Europe to ban ‘global chaos’

10:04 • 19/11

Baku to protest Artsakh leader’s visit to Washington  

09:42 • 19/11

Turkish, Russian leaders to attend TurkStream sea portion completion ceremony

09:36 • 19/11

Migrant crisis: Mexican city protest thousands-strong caravan’s arrival

09:13 • 19/11

Israeli PM Netanyahu names himself defense minister to ‘rule out politics’ from security

14:51 • 17/11

China takes aim at US protectionism  



Armenia

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attends World Forum for Democracy in Strasburg
The event, held under the slogan “Women, Security and Democratization in the Context of Multilateralism”, brought together participants ...

Armenian president donates his six-month salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
At a joint sitting of the Board of Trustees and local bodies back in May, the president pledged ...

Region

No obstacle for Erdoğan to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed
Following the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month, Mohammed bin Salman -- who will attend the G20 summit ...

World is more polarized after Trump came to power, says Turkish parliament speaker
Binali Yildirim, who attended an economic forum in the western Turkish province of Izmir, slammed US government policies ...

World

Hillary Clinton urges Europe to curb immigration to stop rightwing populists
“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton said, speaking as part of a series ...

Explosions & shots reported near Chinese Consulate in Pakistani city
Security sources cited by Reuters confirm there has been an attack on the Chinese Consulate. Police say two officers were killed ...

Business

Ucom and Teach for Armenia foundation sign memorandum of understanding  
“This partnership has become possible due to the need of reacting to modern challenges and following ...

Nissan board to decide arrested chairman's death
A towering industry figure, the arrest of the Brazilian-born businessman this week has sent shockwaves through the sector. The 64-year-old ...

Science/tech

Tobacco during pregnancy increases baby's obesity risk
The rate of tobacco use among pregnant women in the US is plummeting (though cannabis use is climbing), but health officials ...

BMW to offer an Uber-style taxi service in China from December
The launch of service, which is set to take place in December, will make the German car manufacturer the first global automaker to obtain ...

Culture

Lion King trailer goes viral, featuring Donald Glover, Beyonce and James Earl Jones
The first look also shows the live-action re-creation of one of the most iconic scenes from the 1994 animated ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally ready to settle their bitter custody battle over their six kids 
Despite Jolie fighting for Pitt to receive minimal custody, the deal “will include a substantial amount of time given to the World War Z star". However, the two ...

Armsport.am

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder signs new five-year deal
"Off the pitch, he remains a dedicated professional and a humble human being despite the fact he is a world champion and a two-time ...

Didier Drogba announces retirement from football
The 40-year-old scored 164 goals in 381 appearances in two spells at Stamford Bridge, helping them win the Premier League ...

Lifestyle

Indonesian resort bans smartphone use by the pool
But the Ayana Resort and Spa in Bali, Indonesia, is taking a different approach. Their new "In the Moment" program is encouraging ...

Cleaner gets ten years in prison in Greece for falsifying elementary school certificate
"We utterly denounce the unjust decision of "justice" against our colleague, a cleaner from Volos, who was sentenced to 10 years ...

Event

Anonymous benefactor donates $2.5m to Hayastan Fund
In a Facebook post, the Fund calls for active support to its charity project also through SMS donations. Mobile fundraising was earlier conducted ...

Trump ‘thanks himself’ on thanksgiving day as he hosts dinner with family
“I made a tremendous difference in the country,” he added. 'This country so much stronger now than it was ...

Press digest

Zhamanak: Pashinyan's actions hint attempts to 'abuse' administrative leverage  
“There is another problem which members of the [former ruling] Republican Party of Armenia like ...

Zhoghovurd: Armenia’s international reserves drop sharply to record low
The negative dynamics is largely attributed to the new government’s policy of directing the capital to redeeming the foreign debts ...