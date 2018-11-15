US migrant crisis: Mexico to deport up to 500 migrants
09:39 • 26.11.18
Mexico will deport up to 500 migrants who attempted to storm the US border, BBC New reports, citing the interior ministry.
The group were rounded up after trying to cross the border "violently" and "illegally" on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.
Video footage shows dozens of people - including women and children - running towards the fence that separates the two countries near the city of Tijuana.
They were repelled by tear gas used by US border officers.
Mexico's interior ministry said in a statement that a group of "nearly 500 migrants" had "tried to cross the border in a violent way".
Those identified as having taken part in these "violent events" would be deported immediately, it said.
The ministry added that, "far from helping their objectives", the migrants' actions had violated the legal migration framework and could have led to a "serious incident".
Tensions have been high in Tijuana since the arrival of thousands of migrants earlier this month.
The migrants are in Tijuana after travelling more than 4,000km (2,500 miles) from Central America.
They say they are fleeing persecution, poverty and violence in their home countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
