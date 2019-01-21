US pledges response to Venezuela threats
The US has warned Venezuela that any threats against American diplomats or opposition leader Juan Guaidó will be met with "a significant response".
National Security Adviser John Bolton said any such "intimidation" would be "a grave assault on the rule of law", according to BBC News.
His warning comes days after the US and more than 20 other countries recognised Mr Guaidó as interim president.
Meanwhile, Mr Guaido has called for anti-government protests on Wednesday and Saturday.
The political crisis in Venezuela now appears to be reaching boiling point amid growing efforts by the opposition to unseat Mr Maduro.
The president was sworn in for a second term earlier this month after an election marred by an opposition boycott and allegations of vote-rigging, triggering large protests.
On Sunday, Venezuela's top military representative to the US, Col José Luis Silva, defected from Mr Maduro's government, saying he recognised Mr Guaidó as president instead.
Later, Mr Bolton took to Twitter to reiterate Washington's position, warning others against any form of "violence and intimidation".
LATEST NEWS
Videos
It's Time for Armenia to 'Transform Political Revolution to Economic One', Pashinyan tells Euronews
Armenia to Create New Economic Model to Promote Micro-Businesses’ Development, Pashinyan says in Davos
Pashinyan, Aliyev Discuss Situation over Karabakh in Davos
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Meets with Swiss Businessmen in Zurich
Armenian President Delivers Keynote Speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit
Firefighters Revisit Scene of Armenia's Earthquake in 1988
Armenian-Style Revolution Implies Also Generational Change in Thinking, President Tells Indian TV Channel
Pashinyan will Face Real Challenges Amid Economic Transformations in Armenia– Ruben Vardanyan's interview with DW
Lynne Tracy: We Acknowledge Historical Facts but Support President’s Policies on 1915 Events
Women and Youth are Stakeholders in Building Security - Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's Speech at World Forum for Democracy
First Armenian Military Robot Tested
Serj Tankian Warns of Hazards of Exploiting Amulsar Mine
Turkish Violin Virtuoso Dedicates Piece of Komitas Music to Ara Guler's Memory
Samvel Farmanyan's Speech in PACE
iPhone Xs & Xs Max Fail Resistivity Test
Slavik Hayrapetyan at US International Skating Classic 2018
Official Trailer of Anders Breivik Movie Goes Viral
How Armenia Teaches Chess to Young Kids
Armenian PM urges NATO to send message to Azerbaijan: Euronews Exclusive
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Meets with European Officials in Brussels
How corruption has damaged Armenia's environment - France 24
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Welcomed at Moscow Airport
Armenian President Cooks Hamburgers at Children's Day Event
Armenia Hosts Special Parade to Mark First Republic Day
Anthony Bourdain feat. Serj Tankian in Armenia - Parts Unknown (CNN)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getting Married in Windsor
Peaceful Revolution in Armenia was a 'Complete Turnaround' - Serj Tankian
Deadpool and Celine Dion Take Fans by Surprise with New Music Video
Armenian People are 'Courageous and Proud' to Express their Opinion'- President Sarkissian on Anti-Government Protests
Serj Tankian Hails 'One of the Most Successful Civil Disobedience Campaigns' in Armenia
Trump Announces Strikes on Syria
St Gregory of Narek Statue Unveiled in Vatican Gardens
Corey Silverstrom #33: Young Armenian Sportsman Plays Successfully in US Student League
Why Is It Worth Visiting Armenia? Travel Overview
French Secretary of State Pays Respect to Armenian Genocide Victims
Michelle Obama Dances with Parker the Portrait Girl
Disney Princess Inspired Bedroom Display Is Truly Magical
It is Time for Azerbaijan's Leadership to Sober Up - Armenian President Says at Munich Security Conference
Paris Residents Battle Floods as Seine Level Peaks
Belarusian Acrobat Plummets 40ft to Ground and Suffers Serious Head Injuries as Stunt Goes Wrong
- 17:46 • 24.01.19 It's Time for Armenia to 'Transform Political Revolution to Economic One', Pashinyan tells Euronews
- 09:57 • 24.01.19 Armenia to Create New Economic Model to Promote Micro-Businesses’ Development, Pashinyan says in Davos
- 09:13 • 23.01.19 Pashinyan, Aliyev Discuss Situation over Karabakh in Davos
- 09:48 • 22.01.19 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Meets with Swiss Businessmen in Zurich
- 10:02 • 17.01.19 Armenian President Delivers Keynote Speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit
- 09:33 • 27.12.18 Firefighters Revisit Scene of Armenia's Earthquake in 1988
- 10:20 • 24.12.18 Armenian-Style Revolution Implies Also Generational Change in Thinking, President Tells Indian TV Channel
- 16:57 • 12.12.18 Pashinyan will Face Real Challenges Amid Economic Transformations in Armenia– Ruben Vardanyan's interview with DW
- 11:25 • 06.12.18 Lynne Tracy: We Acknowledge Historical Facts but Support President’s Policies on 1915 Events
- 16:15 • 23.11.18 Women and Youth are Stakeholders in Building Security - Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's Speech at World Forum for Democracy
- 12:38 • 10.11.18 First Armenian Military Robot Tested
- 10:06 • 23.10.18 Serj Tankian Warns of Hazards of Exploiting Amulsar Mine
- 15:42 • 19.10.18 Turkish Violin Virtuoso Dedicates Piece of Komitas Music to Ara Guler's Memory
- 11:46 • 11.10.18 Samvel Farmanyan's Speech in PACE
- 14:43 • 25.09.18 iPhone Xs & Xs Max Fail Resistivity Test
- 13:18 • 15.09.18 Slavik Hayrapetyan at US International Skating Classic 2018
- 16:42 • 05.09.18 Official Trailer of Anders Breivik Movie Goes Viral
- 14:17 • 18.07.18 How Armenia Teaches Chess to Young Kids
- 15:01 • 13.07.18 Armenian PM urges NATO to send message to Azerbaijan: Euronews Exclusive
- 17:21 • 12.07.18 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Meets with European Officials in Brussels
- 15:16 • 19.06.18 How corruption has damaged Armenia's environment - France 24
- 16:43 • 13.06.18 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Welcomed at Moscow Airport
- 16:50 • 01.06.18 Armenian President Cooks Hamburgers at Children's Day Event
- 12:47 • 28.05.18 Armenia Hosts Special Parade to Mark First Republic Day
- 15:26 • 22.05.18 Anthony Bourdain feat. Serj Tankian in Armenia - Parts Unknown (CNN)
- 14:41 • 19.05.18 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getting Married in Windsor
- 14:55 • 09.05.18 Peaceful Revolution in Armenia was a 'Complete Turnaround' - Serj Tankian
- 10:29 • 05.05.18 Deadpool and Celine Dion Take Fans by Surprise with New Music Video
- 16:51 • 29.04.18 Armenian People are 'Courageous and Proud' to Express their Opinion'- President Sarkissian on Anti-Government Protests
- 14:57 • 21.04.18 Serj Tankian Hails 'One of the Most Successful Civil Disobedience Campaigns' in Armenia
- 09:32 • 14.04.18 Trump Announces Strikes on Syria
- 10:10 • 06.04.18 St Gregory of Narek Statue Unveiled in Vatican Gardens
- 13:42 • 04.04.18 Corey Silverstrom #33: Young Armenian Sportsman Plays Successfully in US Student League
- 12:31 • 03.04.18 Why Is It Worth Visiting Armenia? Travel Overview
- 12:31 • 31.03.18 French Secretary of State Pays Respect to Armenian Genocide Victims
- 15:16 • 07.03.18 Michelle Obama Dances with Parker the Portrait Girl
- 09:30 • 05.03.18 Disney Princess Inspired Bedroom Display Is Truly Magical
- 11:12 • 19.02.18 It is Time for Azerbaijan's Leadership to Sober Up - Armenian President Says at Munich Security Conference
- 10:31 • 30.01.18 Paris Residents Battle Floods as Seine Level Peaks
- 14:00 • 08.01.18 Belarusian Acrobat Plummets 40ft to Ground and Suffers Serious Head Injuries as Stunt Goes Wrong
exclusive
Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week
Politics
-
-
12:47 • 26.01.19 Kremlin-linked contractors help guard Venezuela's Maduro
-
10:16 • 26.01.19 Trump agrees to re-open government after shutdown
-
Law
-
17:17 • 25.01.19 Khachaturov’s lawyers to dispute arrest ruling in European court
-
-
13:58 • 24.01.19 ICIJ: Armenia, under new leadership, re-opens Panama Papers case
-
Economy
-
-
-
15:25 • 24.01.19 Armenia, Singapore 'to develop multi-sectoral cooperation'
-
13:12 • 24.01.19 Armenian government proposes tax-exemption for micro-companies
Event
-
11:55 • 28.01.19 Mnatsakanyan: Armenia rules out alternative to peace over Artsakh
-
-
-
Press digest
-
-
11:37 • 24.01.19 168 Zham: Processes over Karabakh ‘pursue pro-Azerbaijani scenario’
-
-
Science/tech
Sports
-
17:54 • 25.01.19 Australian Open 2019: Djokovic sets up Nadal final
-
11:57 • 24.01.19 Australian Open 2019: Osaka beats Pliskova to reach finals
-
14:20 • 23.01.19 Ronaldo pays €18.8m fine over tax evasion
-
17:22 • 22.01.19 Australian Open: Nadal beats Frances Tiafoe in quarter-finals
Culture
-
12:13 • 26.01.19 Oscar-winning French-Armenian composer Michel Legrand dies aged 86
-
-
16:05 • 24.01.19 Puerto Rican star Ozuna blackmailed over 'intimate tape'
-
13:24 • 23.01.19 Chris Brown freed after rape claim
Entertainment
-
10:44 • 28.01.19 US university professor sacked over 'speak English' demand
-
-
-