Artsakh issue discussed with Armenian Foreign Ministry delegation
President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Sahakyan on Monday received heads the organizational units of Armena's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior representatives of the diplomatic corps and heads of consular missions, reports his press service.
Greeting the delegation led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the president hailed the visit, and the more frequent meetings with high-ranking Armenian officials as a key guarantee for future stronger relations.
The meeting, attended also by Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan and other government officials, addressed foreign policy concerns and the cooperation between the two Armenian republics. The sides also discussed the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement efforts, as well as the regional situation.
Bako Sahakyan hosts Armenian parliament speaker in Stepanakert


Artsakh leader issues Independence Day greetings

Hezbollah fires rockets into Israel from Lebanon
Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Speech at Konrad Adenauer Foundation
German Chancellor Merkel Welcomes Armenian Premier at Federal Residence in Berlin
Galaxy F: Samsung Foldable Phone Official Video Leaked
Armenian Prime Minister's Speech at Technical University of Cologne
LA Police Release Footage of Armenian School Hate Crime
EU Commissioner for Human Rights Issues Report in Armenia
We are Looking Forward to Closer Cooperation with Our EU Partners - Armenian President to Commissioner Johannes Hahn
It's Time for Armenia to 'Transform Political Revolution to Economic One', Pashinyan tells Euronews
Armenia to Create New Economic Model to Promote Micro-Businesses’ Development, Pashinyan says in Davos
Pashinyan, Aliyev Discuss Situation over Karabakh in Davos
Horrifying moment woman falls 80 feet while attempting extreme yoga pose over the edge of her balcony in Mexico - and survives
Alexa Terrazas, 23, was doing an extreme yoga pose over the edge of her sixth-floor apartment balcony when she slipped and landed on the driveway of her building in ...
Top national security official unveils plan for criminal probe against ex-chief of Armenia's State Revenue Committee
Artur Vanetsyan said that subdivisions of the National Security Service have been conducting investigative operations in Gagik Khachatryan's private residence and office premises
Zhamanak: Pashinyan to attend Poland economic forum 'amid tensions over Amulsar mine'
The chief of Armenia's cabinet, who earlier attended the Davos World Economic Forum and the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, will undoubtedly address the Armenian velvet revolution, elaborating on ...
Armenia's Diaspora commissioner meets with Cypriot parliament speaker in Nicosia
Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, who is in Nicossia, Cyprus on a working visit, met with President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris on Thursday to discuss cooperation issues
