Artsakh issue discussed with Armenian Foreign Ministry delegation

President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Sahakyan on Monday received heads the organizational units of Armena's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior representatives of the diplomatic corps and heads of consular missions, reports his press service.

Greeting the delegation led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the president hailed the visit, and the more frequent meetings with high-ranking Armenian officials as a key guarantee for future stronger relations.

The meeting, attended also by Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan and other government officials, addressed foreign policy concerns and the cooperation between the two Armenian republics. The sides also discussed the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement efforts, as well as the regional situation.