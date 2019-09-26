Armenia's National Security Council chief meets with Artsakh leader in Stepanakert

17:30 • 01.11.19
Event

As part of a working visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Secretary of the National Security Council (NSC) Artur Grigoryan met with President Bako Sahakyan in capital Stepanakert to discuss a wide range of security-related issues.

Meetings were held also with Arshavir Gharamyan, the secretary of Artsakh's National Security Council, and Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan, the Minister of defense.

According to the NSC's press office, the sides discussed possibilities of developing strategic infrastructures and the implementation of various other projects.

 

