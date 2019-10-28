ANCA welcomes US Embassy announcement of $60m in Armenia assistance for 2019
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has voiced support for a recent US Embassy announcement that US assistance to Armenia will reach $60 million in 2019, and also requested a detailed description of these funds, with emphasis on the disparity in US military assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“We welcome Ambassador’s Tracy’s announcement that aid to Armenia will top $60 million for FY19, which she described as a 40% increase over the previous year,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “We look forward to the US Embassy publicly providing a detailed breakdown by fiscal year, sponsoring agency, area of activity, and specific program – with a particular focus on how US Defense Department aid to Armenia matches up against its spending in Azerbaijan.”
On Monday, the US Embassy in Armenia released a statement noting the 40% increase in aid to Armenia, in “projects managed by not only the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development, but also the Department of Energy, the US Forest Service, and the Department of Defense.”
“The United States has sought to support the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia for the last 27 years, and we certainly do not intend to change that now, at a time when democracy in Armenia is stronger than ever,” US Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy said in the statement posted on the US Embassy to Armenia website. “That is why we are proud to announce more than $60 million in assistance funding to Armenia this year.”
According to the US Embassy the additional funds will cover a broad range of programmatic areas, including “anti-corruption, security, energy, education, English language, forest service, human rights, civil society, and the strengthening of transparent and accountable government institutions, including the law enforcement, justice and judicial sectors.”
Alongside increased US assistance to Armenia, the ANCA has been working closely with the Congressional Armenian Caucus to clarify reports of a dramatic increase in US military assistance to Azerbaijan, breaking parity in military aid to Armenia. According to a September 27th letter by Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), Azerbaijan received Department of Defense security assistance of $42.9 million in FY2019, compared to $2.8 million provided to Armenia. The letter outlined Congressional concern that military assistance to Azerbaijan “will be used to further perpetuate aggression against Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.”
LATEST NEWS
DAY IMPORTANT
Videos
Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC
US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station
Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh
Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government
WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan
World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session
Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album
Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg
- 16:07 • 30.10.19 Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
- 11:03 • 26.10.19 Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC
- 10:10 • 24.10.19 US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition
- 16:12 • 18.10.19 LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station
- 12:05 • 12.10.19 Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh
- 17:24 • 09.10.19 Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government
- 11:37 • 08.10.19 WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan
- 13:12 • 30.09.19 World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris
- 10:58 • 26.09.19 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session
- 11:21 • 14.09.19 Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album
- 10:35 • 09.08.19 Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
- 09:57 • 02.08.19 USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
- 10:09 • 21.06.19 US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
- 11:03 • 19.06.19 US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
- 09:26 • 14.06.19 Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
- 10:16 • 13.06.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
- 14:15 • 25.05.19 Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
- 14:28 • 24.05.19 Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
- 09:09 • 14.05.19 Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
- 13:49 • 10.05.19 Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
- 11:06 • 04.05.19 What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
- 13:38 • 30.04.19 Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
- 14:30 • 26.04.19 The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
- 09:39 • 25.04.19 Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
- 14:58 • 11.04.19 Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
- 18:32 • 09.04.19 Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
- 15:58 • 09.04.19 US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
- 10:46 • 27.03.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
- 15:01 • 16.03.19 The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
- 10:20 • 09.03.19 Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
- 10:42 • 06.03.19 European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
- 18:16 • 05.03.19 EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
- 15:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
- 12:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
- 15:40 • 28.02.19 Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
- 12:06 • 28.02.19 Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
- 09:33 • 21.02.19 Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
- 12:34 • 20.02.19 Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 11:51 • 18.02.19 Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
- 10:56 • 16.02.19 President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg
exclusive
Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Press digest 09:58 • 05/11 Past: Closed-door parliament committee talks on Istanbul Convention ‘were preceded by meeting attended by prime minister’ The session reportedly focused on the “right theses” of the controversial legal instrument in the public discourse. The Council of Europe’s Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Press digest 12:05 • 02/11 168 Zham: Russia 'may withdraw' troops from military base in Armenia's second city, warns expert ″The short-lived authorities will, sooner or later, hand over power. Maintaining wonderful relations with Azerbaijana – and temporarily also with Turkey – Russia is preoccupied ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Politics 16:44 • 01/11 Mntatsakanyan: We are focused on our priorities and concerns in Karabakh talks In the ongoing negotiations over NagornoKarabakh Artsakh, we are trying to reveal the parameters which maximum address of concerns and priorities Armenia, according to the foreign minister has said “We permane
-
-
Event 17:42 • 31/10 Biological labs in Armenia are ‘local labs run by Armenian professionals’ – US Embassy The United States’ Embassy in Yerevan has responded to the concerns over the functioning of the Pentagon-funded biological labs on the territory of Armenia. In a statement on Thursday, it confirmed that the research laboratories ...
-
Politics 16:16 • 31/10 Armenian Genocide resolution was Washington’s message to Turkey ‘backed by Armenian organizations’ – Gaspar Karampetian "Notably, the Armenian National Committee of America and the Washington offices had carrried out considerably long work, having already secured solidarity ...
-
-
-
-
Politics 11:32 • 30/10 It is a powerful step towards re-establishing historical justice and truth – prime minister hails passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution by US House “Accept my heartfelt congratulations and admiration to the descendants of those US-Armenians whose selfless political and social activity, and resoluteness served as ...
-
Law 15:32 • 30/10 Gianni Buquicchio: We know that the chair of Armenia's Constitutional Court is going to face serious blows in the near future - Shantnews.am ″The Venice Commission has always demonstrated a critical approach to the compulsory retirement of judges, such as reducing the retirement age ...
-
Analysis 12:01 • 01/11 Buquicchio's 'red card' to Armenian authorities: 'hushing up' becomes impossible Buquicchio, in particular, expressed his deep concern over the openly manifested antagonism between the Government and Parliament on the one hand and the Constitutional Court on the other, noting that ...
-
-
-
Politics
Law
Economy
-
-
10:35 • 04.11.19 McDonald’s fires CEO for inappropriate relationship with employee
-
12:24 • 31.10.19 Apple reports record Q4 2019 revenue of $64bn
-
Event
-
13:31 • 05.11.19 US 'begins exit' from UN climate accord
-
-
-
12:06 • 05.11.19 New head of Armenia Rescue Service appointed
Press digest
Science/tech
-
-
-
17:00 • 01.11.19 China rolls out superfast 5G network
-
Sports
-
11:13 • 04.11.19 Formula 1: Hamilton wins sixth title in United States
-
09:37 • 01.11.19 2020 Olympics: Tokyo accepts agrees to move marathon to Sapporo
-
-
09:07 • 31.10.19 Valencia and Sevilla play out hard-fought draw
Culture
-
16:45 • 04.11.19 'Comfort women' film to be screened in Japan amid row
-
-
-
09:18 • 28.10.19 Cimabue masterpiece found in French kitchen sets auction record
Entertainment
-
-
13:26 • 04.11.19 Kim Kardashian reveals she's gained ‘18 pounds in a year’
-
-