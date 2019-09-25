Russian military base in Armenia 'not beauty accessory' -  official vows 'strong CSTO action' to neutralize border threats

14:25 • 05.11.19
Politics

Armenia has not officially applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to seek guarantees against the repeated Azerbaijani attacks along its country's state borders, a Russian State Duma official said Tuesday, expressing the military bloc's readiness to offer the necessary aid in case of a possible agreession.

Speaking to reporters after the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly's meeting in Yerevan, Konstantin Zatulin, a deputy chairman of a paliamentary committee for the CIS and relations with Russian nationals abroad, highlighted also the mutual obligations between Armenia and Russia (CIS), emphasizing the presence of the 102nd Military Base in the country's second largest city.

“Russia treats Armenia as an ally, so the mechanisms envisaged under the CSTO [Charter] will definitely apply to Armenia in case of an attack. Our 102nd Military Base, which is on the country’s territory, was not stationed there for serving just as a 'beauty accessory',” the Russian official noted.

He made the remark when asked to elaborate on his country's position on the adversary's  recent military actions targetting Armenia's north-eastern region of Tavush (i.e. – whether they aren’t treating them as terrorist acts).

“If Armenia, as a CSTO member, sees any need to put the issue forward to the other CSTO member states, it is well entitled to do that. But I haven’t ever heard Armenia raise the kind of question. You are voicing the problem now, but the official Yerevan has not turned to the CSTO with such a request,” Zatulin said.

Addressing the unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, the politician referred to the recently exchanged remarks between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders (Arsakh is Armenia – period; Karabakh is Azerbaijan – an exclamation mark), pointing out to the difference in approaches.

But he refrained from any comments upon the domestic political situation. ″We do not intervene in the domestic affairs - in either Armenia or any other country. Yes, there was a change of political figures in Armenia, which applied to not only top [government officials] but also [the heads and representatives] of all the rest of infrastructures. So the process of recognizing one another is still going on,″ he added.

 

Armenian News - Tert.am

LATEST NEWS

DAY IMPORTANT

Videos

16:07 • 30.10.19

Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide

11:03 • 26.10.19

Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC

10:10 • 24.10.19

US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition

16:12 • 18.10.19

LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station

12:05 • 12.10.19

Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh

17:24 • 09.10.19

Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government

11:37 • 08.10.19

WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan

13:12 • 30.09.19

World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris

10:58 • 26.09.19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session

11:21 • 14.09.19

Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album

10:35 • 09.08.19

Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit

09:57 • 02.08.19

USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining

10:09 • 21.06.19

US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’

11:03 • 19.06.19

US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia

09:26 • 14.06.19

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia

10:16 • 13.06.19

US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue

14:15 • 25.05.19

Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video

14:28 • 24.05.19

Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released

09:09 • 14.05.19

Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program

13:49 • 10.05.19

Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle

11:06 • 04.05.19

What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel

13:38 • 30.04.19

Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan

14:30 • 26.04.19

The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany

09:39 • 25.04.19

Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims

14:58 • 11.04.19

Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg

18:32 • 09.04.19

Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz

15:58 • 09.04.19

US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018

10:46 • 27.03.19

US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh

15:01 • 16.03.19

The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia

10:20 • 09.03.19

Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews

10:42 • 06.03.19

European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan

18:16 • 05.03.19

EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'

15:08 • 05.03.19

Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill

12:08 • 05.03.19

Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs

15:40 • 28.02.19

Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan

12:06 • 28.02.19

Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister

09:33 • 21.02.19

Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds

12:34 • 20.02.19

Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide

11:51 • 18.02.19

Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich

10:56 • 16.02.19

President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg

Show all

Analysis

12:01 • 01.11.19 Buquicchio's 'red card' to Armenian authorities: 'hushing up' becomes impossible Buquicchio, in particular, expressed his deep concern over the openly manifested antagonism between the Government and Parliament on the one hand and the Constitutional Court on the other, noting that ...

Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week

Politics

Law

Economy

Event

Press digest

Science/tech

Sports

Culture

Entertainment