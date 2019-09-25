Russian military base in Armenia 'not beauty accessory' -  official vows 'strong CSTO action' to neutralize border threats

Armenia has not officially applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to seek guarantees against the repeated Azerbaijani attacks along its country's state borders, a Russian State Duma official said Tuesday, expressing the military bloc's readiness to offer the necessary aid in case of a possible agreession.

Speaking to reporters after the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly's meeting in Yerevan, Konstantin Zatulin, a deputy chairman of a paliamentary committee for the CIS and relations with Russian nationals abroad, highlighted also the mutual obligations between Armenia and Russia (CIS), emphasizing the presence of the 102nd Military Base in the country's second largest city.

“Russia treats Armenia as an ally, so the mechanisms envisaged under the CSTO [Charter] will definitely apply to Armenia in case of an attack. Our 102nd Military Base, which is on the country’s territory, was not stationed there for serving just as a 'beauty accessory',” the Russian official noted.

He made the remark when asked to elaborate on his country's position on the adversary's recent military actions targetting Armenia's north-eastern region of Tavush (i.e. – whether they aren’t treating them as terrorist acts).

“If Armenia, as a CSTO member, sees any need to put the issue forward to the other CSTO member states, it is well entitled to do that. But I haven’t ever heard Armenia raise the kind of question. You are voicing the problem now, but the official Yerevan has not turned to the CSTO with such a request,” Zatulin said.



Addressing the unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, the politician referred to the recently exchanged remarks between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders (Arsakh is Armenia – period; Karabakh is Azerbaijan – an exclamation mark), pointing out to the difference in approaches.

But he refrained from any comments upon the domestic political situation. ″We do not intervene in the domestic affairs - in either Armenia or any other country. Yes, there was a change of political figures in Armenia, which applied to not only top [government officials] but also [the heads and representatives] of all the rest of infrastructures. So the process of recognizing one another is still going on,″ he added.