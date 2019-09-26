Trump OKs wider Syria oil mission, raising legal questions

12:52 • 06.11.19
Politics

US President Donald Trump has approved an expanded military mission to secure an expanse of oil fields across eastern Syria, raising a number of difficult legal questions about whether US troops can launch strikes against Syrian, Russian or other forces if they threaten the oil, The Associated Press reports, citing US officials.

The decision, coming after a meeting Friday between Trump and his defense leaders, locks hundreds of US troops into a more complicated presence in Syria, despite the president’s vow to get America out of the war. Under the new plan, troops would protect a large swath of land controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters that stretches nearly 90 miles (150 kilometers) from Deir el-Zour to al-Hassakeh, but its exact size is still being determined.

Officials said many details still have to be worked out. But, Trump’s decision hands commanders a victory in their push to remain in the country to prevent any resurgence of the Islamic State group, counter Iran and partner with the Kurds, who battled IS alongside the U.S. for several years. But it also forces lawyers in the Pentagon to craft orders for the troops that could see them firing on Syrian government or Russian fighters trying to take back oil facilities that sit within the sovereign nation of Syria.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations.

Trump’s order also slams the door on any suggestion that the bulk of the more than 1,200 U.S. troops that have been in Syria will be coming home any time soon, as he has repeatedly promised.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, called the mission misguided.

“Risking the lives of our troops to guard oil rigs in eastern Syria is not only reckless, it’s not legally authorized,” Kaine told The Associated Press. “President Trump betrayed our Kurdish allies that have fought alongside American soldiers in the fight to secure a future without ISIS - and instead moved our troops to protect oil rigs.”

The Pentagon will not say how many forces will remain in Syria for the new mission. Other officials, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing deliberations, suggest the total number could be at least 800 troops, including the roughly 200 who are at the al-Tanf garrison in southern Syria.

According to officials, lawyers are trying to hammer out details of the military order, which would make clear how far troops will be able to go to keep the oil in the Kurds’ control.

The legal authority for U.S. troops going into Syria to fight Islamic State militants was based on the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force that said U.S. troops can use all necessary force against those involved in the Sept. 11 attacks on America and to prevent any future acts of international terrorism. So, legal experts say the U.S. may have grounds to use the AUMF to prevent the oil from falling into IS hands.

 

 

LATEST NEWS

DAY IMPORTANT

Videos

16:07 • 30.10.19

Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide

11:03 • 26.10.19

Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC

10:10 • 24.10.19

US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition

16:12 • 18.10.19

LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station

12:05 • 12.10.19

Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh

17:24 • 09.10.19

Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government

11:37 • 08.10.19

WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan

13:12 • 30.09.19

World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris

10:58 • 26.09.19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session

11:21 • 14.09.19

Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album

10:35 • 09.08.19

Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit

09:57 • 02.08.19

USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining

10:09 • 21.06.19

US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’

11:03 • 19.06.19

US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia

09:26 • 14.06.19

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia

10:16 • 13.06.19

US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue

14:15 • 25.05.19

Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video

14:28 • 24.05.19

Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released

09:09 • 14.05.19

Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program

13:49 • 10.05.19

Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle

11:06 • 04.05.19

What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel

13:38 • 30.04.19

Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan

14:30 • 26.04.19

The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany

09:39 • 25.04.19

Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims

14:58 • 11.04.19

Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg

18:32 • 09.04.19

Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz

15:58 • 09.04.19

US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018

10:46 • 27.03.19

US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh

15:01 • 16.03.19

The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia

10:20 • 09.03.19

Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews

10:42 • 06.03.19

European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan

18:16 • 05.03.19

EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'

15:08 • 05.03.19

Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill

12:08 • 05.03.19

Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs

15:40 • 28.02.19

Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan

12:06 • 28.02.19

Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister

09:33 • 21.02.19

Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds

12:34 • 20.02.19

Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide

11:51 • 18.02.19

Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich

10:56 • 16.02.19

President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg

Show all

Analysis

17:33 • 06.11.19 Buquicchio's statement: Reading between the lines Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio’s recently released statement, addressing the Armenian Constitutional Court, evoked a variety of comments. Yet, questions still remain open ...

Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week

Politics

Law

Economy

Event

Press digest

Science/tech

Sports

Culture

Entertainment