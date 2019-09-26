Brazil court ruling could free jailed ex-President Lula

Brazil's top court has voted to overturn a rule about the jailing of criminals - a change which could lead to ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva being freed from custody.

The ruling, announced on Thursday, stipulates that convicted criminals should go to prison only after they have exhausted their appeal options, BBC News reports.

The change could lead to the release of thousands of prisoners, including Lula.

The left-winger led Brazil between 2003 and 2010, but was jailed last year.

He was favourite to win last year's presidential election but was imprisoned after being implicated in a major corruption investigation. The right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro - dubbed the "Trump of the tropics" - went on to win comfortably.

The corruption scandal, known as Operation Car Wash, initially centred on the state-run oil company Petrobras, but subsequently billions of dollars of bribes were uncovered - and dozens of high-profile business leaders and politicians were jailed.