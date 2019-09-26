Hayk Hovhannisyan to maintain post in Supreme Judicial Council 'despite resignation plan'

The Supreme Judicial Council has considered and rejected the resignation of Hayk Hovhannisyan, urging him to remain in the top judicial body to foster the implementation of the proposed reforms.

Despite his earlier call for discussing his resignation letter in absentia, Hovhannisyan was asked to join the meeting to introduce his own programs and ideas in person.

According to an official press release by the Council, the two-hour discussion focused on the need of judiciary agencies' budgetary planning, the in-depth transformation of organizational work, the launch of an electronic justice system and the establishment of average timeframes of case examination (depending on the type and complexity). The Council members also considered procedures for ensuring judges' higher engagement in judicial processes and their more active contacts with the society.

A unanimous agreement was reached on the in-depth and primary importance of the questions raised. Agreeing that Hovhannisyan's tenure is paramount for the implementation of the proposed reforms, the Council asked him to reconsider his decision.

Hovhannisyan did not insist on his resignation letter, accepting his colleagues' request.