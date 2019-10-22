Ukraine's Zelenskiy signs law on corruption whistle-blowers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a corruption-whistle-blower law that parliament adopted last month.
It incentivizes reporting graft by offering whistle-blowers 10 percent of a bribe or the amount the state incurs in losses due to corrupt schemes.
The tipster qualifies for the 10 percent cut only if the bribe meets the threshold of 5,000 or more times the minimum wage -- 10 million hryvnyas or $410,000 at the current exchange rate, RFE/RL reports.
Thus, the whistle-blower can at least expect $41,000 for reporting wrongdoing.
A potential tipster can report the crime either internally where they work or thorough the media, civil society, or unions, as well at the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK).
Whatever information is passed on must confirm the possible act of a corruption crime and must be verified on a preliminary basis within 10 days.
Then a decision is made on whether to conduct an internal investigation, give the materials to law enforcement investigative body, or close the case if the facts aren't confirmed.
Findings of the preliminary review are given to the accuser within three days of its completion.
The duration of internal investigations is 30 days, and if necessary, 60 days.
The most whistle-blowers can expect to receive is $51,000. If there is more than one whistle-blower, then that sum gets proportionately divided based on the weight and significance of what each tipster divulges.
A court determines the exact award based on the extent to which the information is exclusive to the tipster and its significance in terms of facts that can be verified, and which lead to findings of corrupt behavior.
Rights to monetary awards aren't given to people who cooperate with an investigation into graft, those who took part in the corrupt scheme on which they report, or if they reported corruption although they have the authority to officially report it within their professional capacity.
NAZK's role is to review whistle-blower reports, cooperate with and protect them, as well prosecute those who violate their rights for reporting corruption.
Tipsters have the right to remain anonymous and if the situation warrants it, they and their close ones are afforded a witness-protection program.
In certain circumstances, they are absolved of legal liability, are offered psychological care, and reimbursed legal fees.
Whistle-blowers who disclose false information can also be held legally accountable, but only if that information is reported through public channels, not internally or through a law enforcement body.
LATEST NEWS
DAY IMPORTANT
-
Event 16:20 • 13.11.19 President of Armenia’s Public Council quits
Videos
Sen. Bob Menendez Calls for Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution
Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC
US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station
Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh
Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government
WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan
World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session
Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album
Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
- 10:10 • 08.11.19 Sen. Bob Menendez Calls for Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution
- 16:07 • 30.10.19 Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
- 11:03 • 26.10.19 Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC
- 10:10 • 24.10.19 US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition
- 16:12 • 18.10.19 LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station
- 12:05 • 12.10.19 Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh
- 17:24 • 09.10.19 Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government
- 11:37 • 08.10.19 WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan
- 13:12 • 30.09.19 World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris
- 10:58 • 26.09.19 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session
- 11:21 • 14.09.19 Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album
- 10:35 • 09.08.19 Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
- 09:57 • 02.08.19 USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
- 10:09 • 21.06.19 US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
- 11:03 • 19.06.19 US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
- 09:26 • 14.06.19 Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
- 10:16 • 13.06.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
- 14:15 • 25.05.19 Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
- 14:28 • 24.05.19 Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
- 09:09 • 14.05.19 Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
- 13:49 • 10.05.19 Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
- 11:06 • 04.05.19 What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
- 13:38 • 30.04.19 Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
- 14:30 • 26.04.19 The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
- 09:39 • 25.04.19 Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
- 14:58 • 11.04.19 Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
- 18:32 • 09.04.19 Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
- 15:58 • 09.04.19 US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
- 10:46 • 27.03.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
- 15:01 • 16.03.19 The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
- 10:20 • 09.03.19 Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
- 10:42 • 06.03.19 European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
- 18:16 • 05.03.19 EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
- 15:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
- 12:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
- 15:40 • 28.02.19 Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
- 12:06 • 28.02.19 Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
- 09:33 • 21.02.19 Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
- 12:34 • 20.02.19 Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 11:51 • 18.02.19 Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
Analysis
Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week
-
-
Politics 09:26 • 14/11 US Senator Senartor Lindsey Graham blocks resolution recognizing Armenian genocide after Erdogan meeting "The United States foreign policy must reflect an honest accounting of human rights abuses, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and genocide. We cannot turn our backs ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Law 10:23 • 13/11 'I was jailed and released in politically motivated probe', says former parliament staffer ″I was jailed and released through a political decision. All this was directed against Hrayr Tovmasyan, the chair of the Constitutional Court. The authorities' policies leave a kind of impression ...
-
-
Economy 09:10 • 13/11 We hope for objective and impartial investigation and fair verdict – IDBank lawyer on criminal case on lawsuit demanding $22 million Scandalous rumors are emerging in the upcoming days concerning the lawsuit between wellknown businessman, Gevorg Afandyan, considered “a bankruptsy king” in the business frameworks, and IDBank formerly
-
-
Economy 12:37 • 13/11 Antikontrafakt 2019: State Revenue Committee officials discuss intellectual property rights at Yerevan-hosted international forum Held annually on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union, Antikontrafakt is a key interstate platform enabling government officials, international experts, scholars and public figures from the member states ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Politics 16:22 • 08/11 Is Armenia prepared for worst-case scenario? – Robert Kocaharyan on Pashinyan, Artsakh and Russia: Sputnik Armenia All the pro-government parties, politicians, and non-governmental organizations pursue barefaced pro-Western policies, relying, as a rule, on Western funding. Prime Minister ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Press digest 10:09 • 12/11 Past: Experts mull new scenarios of Karabakh peace after Lavrov’s visit After the Russian foreign minister’s official visit to Armenia, expert circles are said to be considering new scenarios for reaching peace over NagornoKarabakh Artsakh Commenting on Sergey Lavrov’s meeti
-
-
-
Event 10:40 • 09/11 Rep Crenshaw leads call on State Deptartment DC Police to protect first amendment rights during Erdogan’s US visit In separate Congressional sign-on letters – addressed to Cam Henderson, the State Department’s Chief of Protocol, and Chief Peter Newsham of the Metropolitan Police Department – legislators will underscore ...
-
-
Politics 09:26 • 14/11 US Senator Senartor Lindsey Graham blocks resolution recognizing Armenian genocide after Erdogan meeting "The United States foreign policy must reflect an honest accounting of human rights abuses, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and genocide. We cannot turn our backs ...
-
-
-
-
-
Event 10:14 • 11/11 Armenian-Russian centuries-old friendship 'good security and stability guarantee' for Caucasus region - Lavrov ″Representatives of the Armenian nation stood up for the defense of the frontiers of Moscow, fighting in the battles of Staliningrad and Kursk, liberating the Caucasus and Crimea ...
Politics
-
11:41 • 14.11.19 Erdogan warns US Senate against passing Armenian Genocide resolution
-
11:23 • 14.11.19 Parliament 'lacks power of decision-making' in Armenia - opinion
-
-
Law
-
13:08 • 14.11.19 Ukraine's Zelenskiy signs law on corruption whistle-blowers
-
-
-
13:57 • 12.11.19 Arsen Babayan: I was unlawfully kept in custody for 22 days
Economy
-
-
-
11:46 • 11.11.19 Alibaba sees strong sales as Singles' Day kicks off
-
Event
-
12:18 • 14.11.19 Italy declares state of emergency after 'apocalyptic' Venice floods
-
-
09:11 • 14.11.19 Trump, Erdogan hold 'frank' discussion over Syria
-
16:20 • 13.11.19 President of Armenia’s Public Council quits
Press digest
-
10:27 • 14.11.19 168 Zham: Lavrov ‘to return’ debt to Baku after Yerevan visit
-
-
-
Science/tech
-
13:15 • 14.11.19 Apple launches 16-inch MacBook Pro, the world’s best pro notebook
-
17:58 • 13.11.19 Electric car future may depend on deep sea mining
-
14:39 • 11.11.19 11th species of dinosaur discovered in north east Thailand
-
10:54 • 11.11.19 Climate change: Airlines accused of 'putting profit before planet'
Sports
-
11:28 • 13.11.19 Tallinn Trophy 2019: Armenia's Slavik Hayrapetyan wins 7th place
-
17:50 • 11.11.19 Formula 1: Mercedes boss Wolff to miss Brazil Grand Prix
-
13:00 • 08.11.19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan 'recruiting' LA Galaxy striker
-
09:29 • 07.11.19 Football: Real Madrid beat Galatasaray 6-0
Culture
-
-
12:02 • 12.11.19 Poland reacts angrily to Netflix Nazi death camp documentary
-
15:48 • 11.11.19 Leonardo Dicaprio turns 45
-
13:04 • 11.11.19 Woody Allen settles $68m lawsuit with Amazon over movie deal
Entertainment
-
-
11:53 • 13.11.19 Schumacher’s spouse accused of hiding truth about husband
-
17:14 • 12.11.19 Miss Thailand wins Miss International 2019 crown
-