Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19

09:47 • 23.03.20
Culture

Former Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus while in prison.

He is now in isolation, BBC News reports, citing Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault last month and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

His lawyers have vowed to appeal against his conviction.

Weinstein is being held at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo in upstate New York. Two prisoners at the facility tested positive for the virus on Sunday, an officer who did not wish to give his name told Reuters news agency.

Mr Powers told Reuters that several members of staff had been quarantined. He expressed concern for corrections officers who he claims lack proper protective equipment.

 

 

14:43 • 20.03.20 Media 'must enjoy freedom to raise awareness' amid state of emergency - Abraham Gasparyan "The media like to speak and write and read - in a simple a accessible way, i.e. - using a clear-worded terminology. The statement on the state of emergency ...

