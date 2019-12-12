Messi named world's highest-paid footballer

Lionel Messi's total income for 2014—including his wages at Barcelona and numerous sponsorship deals—stood at a whopping £47.8 million ($71.3 million), making him the world's highest-paid footballer ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, according to Bleacherreport.com.

This is according to a survey by France Football (h/t Neil McLeman of the Mirror), which reports Messi's basic salary of £26 million is "almost doubled" when his commercial earnings are factored in. Ronaldo is the second-highest-paid player with £39.7 million ($59.2 million) finding its way into his bank, while Neymar is third with a "measly" £26.8 million ($40 million).

Interestingly, Messi's ascension to becoming the most avidly paid footballer was predicted in March 2014 when Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed his latest contract would push him beyond Ronaldo's earnings, per Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse (h/t Yahoo).