Australian Open 2018: Nadal beats Victor Estrella Burgos in first round

16:35 • 15.01.18

World number one Rafael Nadal powered into the Australian Open second round with a routine win over the Dominican Republic's Victor Estrella Burgos.



The Spaniard, who had not played a tournament match since suffering a knee injury in November, won 6-1 6-1 6-1 in 94 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, BBC Sport reports.



Nadal, who is aiming for a 17th Grand Slam title and a second in Australia, said his knee was "feeling good".



"If I did not feel ready I would not be here. I'm happy to be back," he said.



"I always have doubts, but at the same time I have confidence that I was ready to start the tournament and that was the case."

The injury forced Nadal to miss this month's Brisbane International, and he only had a one-match workout at the exhibition Kooyong Classic before heading into the first Grand Slam event of the year.



But the Spaniard, who was beaten by Roger Federer in last year's final, got off to a perfect start and raced to victory over the 37-year-old.



The world number one will play Leonardo Mayer of Argentina next.