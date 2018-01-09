New bid proposes splitting California into two states

14:56 • 17.01.18



A fresh effort is underway to split California into multiple states, one including its coastal cities and the other its rural and inland areas, the New York Post reports.


“New California” is just the latest proposal to divvy up the nation’s most populous state. But like efforts before it, it’s highly unlikely to gain significant traction.


According to KOVR-TV, founders Robert Preston and Tom Reed read their own Declaration of Independence on Monday at a small ceremony in Marysville, California. They say California is “ungovernable” due to its high taxes.


The founders are proposing working with the state Legislature and the U.S. Congress to make their vision of
two Californias a reality.


Past proposals include an effort to create six states and one to combine parts of California and Oregon to make the state of Jefferson.





Armenia

Parliament oversight to ensure more effective implementation of intn’l treaties - Ashotyan
The head of the Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday praised the country’s developing partnership with the EU, highlighting ...

Armenian economist critical of price hike linked to State Budget
“In a country with a 29.4% poverty rate, we cannot possibly ignore any hike in the prices of consumer goods,” Khachatryan said ...

Region

Turkey to co-finance European bank projects
The EBRD-Turkey donor fund will be established during a visit by the bank’s president Suma Chakrabarti to Turkey from January 18-19 ...

Erdogan to visit Pope in the Vatican, Latin American countries
Erdogan and the Pope spoke a number of times on the phone in early December, as the former invited the pontiff to attend ...

World

Ex-CIA officer held for helping China
Jerry Chun Shing Lee worked for the CIA between 1994 and 2007, when he left for Hong Kong. The case is thought to be linked ...

White House doctor says Trump’s cognitive ability ‘is normal’
Last week, Mr Trump, 71, had a three-hour examination in his first medical check-up since becoming US president. It comes after the release ...

Business

Converse Bank launches mobile service
“Converse Mobile is a very user-friendly convenient and simple system for managing bank accounts. In terms of functionality ...

Oil prices give up early gains, but market still well supported
Tighter fundamentals have lifted both crude futures benchmarks about 13 percent above levels in early December, helped by production ...

Science/tech

Smartphone app used to end abduction in Belgium
The student said she was kidnapped by five men in front of a nightclub in the capital Brussels and kept locked in a flat in the nearby ...

World’s biggest underwater cave discovered in Mexico
Near the beach resort of Tulum, the project found that the cave system known as Sac Actun, once measured at 163 miles, is actually ...

Culture

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies
The accident in New South Wales on 26 December had already killed her parents, sister and the other driver. The actress, 29, played ...

Kevin Spacey accused of racism
Earl Blue, 51, the head of VIP Protective Services, was hired by Knight Takes King Productions to manage on-set security during season ...

Armsport.am

Mkhitaryan reveals he is Arsenal fan as Manchester Utd ace closes in on move
The Old Trafford attacking midfielder is set for a switch to the Emirates after 18 ill-fated months at United. But an interview has emerged ...

Barcelona reject Inter's 20m Euro offer for Rafinha
The Catalans want more than the Italians have offered, pricing Rafinha at 35m, plus a series of add-ons, however, Inter aren't willing ...

Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West announce birth of third child
“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful ...

Teenage Italian model 'auctioning virginity' for Cambridge studies  
Nicole, 18, harbours hopes of studying business at Cambridge University and hopes to sell herself to the highest bidder ...

Event

Pope Francis meets sex abuse victims in Chile
Earlier during his visit to Chile, the Pope felt "pain and shame" over the sex abuse scandal, asking the victims for ...

ANCA urges US TV channel to apologize for reprehensible remark on Armenians
On Friday, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region submitted a letter to Kent Alterman, President of ...

Press digest

Zhamanak: Serzh Sargsyan has high chances to be Armenia’s prime minister – Russian analyst
In recent comments to the paper, Stanislav Tarasov said the Moscow authorities do not essentially distinguish between the incumbent president and ...

168 Zham: Paul Goble rules out major breakthrough in Karabakh peace
The US diplomat said he doesn't see any serious preconditions for future progress, with Azerbaijan not abandoning its belligerent ...