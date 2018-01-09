Armenia's energy minister hands in resignation

16:34 • 18.01.18



Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan has filed a resignation notice, his press secretary says.

                                                                                       

“The minister has submitted his resignation, but he is still officiating. He had a meeting today,” Vasak Tarposhyan told Tert.am.

 

Manukyan was appointed to office on October 6, 2016.

Armenian News - Tert.am





LATEST NEWSAll Today news

17:48 • 18/01

Press Officer to William, Kate and Harry most-viewed job ad on LinkedIn in 2017

17:29 • 18/01

World’s first bitcoin millionaires lose $350 million

16:45 • 18/01

Nalbandian, Mammadyarov start meeting in Krakow

16:34 • 18/01

Armenia's energy minister hands in resignation

16:24 • 18/01

Armenian officer-lawyers start two-day assembly in Yerevan

15:45 • 18/01

Jailed Turkish journalist applies to Turkey’s Constitutional Court for execution of release ruling

15:25 • 18/01

Trump's view on Mexico wall 'changed'

15:13 • 18/01

Football transfer news: Alexis and Mkhitaryan deal close to completion

14:49 • 18/01

British boy, 8, leaves mother stunned by scrawling horror-style messages in bedroom

14:13 • 18/01

Armenian cabinet backs temporary ban on import of RHD cars

13:46 • 18/01

'Fire and Fury': Controversial novel about Trump to become TV series  

13:22 • 18/01

Premier calls for steps to eliminate red tape in development sector

12:20 • 18/01

$850,000 gene therapy injection ‘the most expensive one-time dose medicine ever made’

12:12 • 18/01

Apple to pay $38 billion on foreign cash pile

12:06 • 18/01

Zhamanak: Armenia's former finance minister planning return to office

11:56 • 18/01

US Congressman Pallone  calls for unrestricted travel and communication between US and Artsakh

11:52 • 18/01

Over 50 people killed after bus catches fire in Kazakhstan

11:31 • 18/01

Soldier wounded in Azerbaijani gunfire in Armenia’s Tavush

11:06 • 18/01

Germany's Merkel defends EU-Turkey refugee deal

10:56 • 18/01

Serzh Sargsyan to address PACE Winter Session on Jan 24

10:24 • 18/01

Armenia committed to future progress in Karabakh talks – Nalbandian

09:32 • 18/01

Iran to register Armenian cathedral as UNESCO world heritage site

09:13 • 18/01

Catalan lawmakers elect separatist speaker

17:58 • 17/01

Parliament oversight to ensure more effective implementation of intn’l treaties - Ashotyan

17:08 • 17/01

Erdogan eyes meeting with Pope as ‘gateway to reconciliation with Armenia’ – REGNUM

16:41 • 17/01

Mkhitaryan reveals he is Arsenal fan as Manchester Utd ace closes in on move

16:33 • 17/01

Smartphone app used to end abduction in Belgium

16:27 • 17/01

Ex-CIA officer held for helping China

16:13 • 17/01

World’s biggest underwater cave discovered in Mexico

15:46 • 17/01

Nagorno-Karabakh listed among UN's top concerns for 2018

15:17 • 17/01

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies

14:56 • 17/01

New bid proposes splitting California into two states

14:25 • 17/01

Russian flight from Mexico postponed due to 'order to deport four Armenians'  

14:00 • 17/01

Converse Bank launches mobile service

13:07 • 17/01

Samsung designs 2018 Winter Olympics edition Galaxy Note 8

12:46 • 17/01

Oil prices give up early gains, but market still well supported

12:31 • 17/01

Turkey to co-finance European bank projects

12:05 • 17/01

Executive's opinion important in parliament debates addressing price hike - economist

11:00 • 17/01

Catholicos Aram I Declares 2018 ‘The Year of Independence’ 

10:48 • 17/01

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West announce birth of third child

10:30 • 17/01

Bitcoin falls 7 percent on extended selloff

10:14 • 17/01

Zhamanak: Serzh Sargsyan has high chances to be Armenia’s prime minister – Russian analyst

10:01 • 17/01

Nestle planning sale of US confectionary business

09:32 • 17/01

Pope Francis meets sex abuse victims in Chile

09:13 • 17/01

White House doctor says Trump’s cognitive ability ‘is normal’

18:06 • 16/01

Erdogan to visit Pope in the Vatican, Latin American countries

17:46 • 16/01

Bitcoin slides 18 percent on crackdown fears

17:24 • 16/01

New tax policies ‘special campaign’ against SMEs in Armenia – opposition MP

16:32 • 16/01

Columbia motorway bridge collapses, killing nine

16:11 • 16/01

Serbian party leader reported killed in Kosovo 

15:51 • 16/01

Armenian economist critical of price hike linked to State Budget

15:03 • 16/01

Soldier reported killed in Karabakh 'committed suicide'  

14:24 • 16/01

Barcelona reject Inter's 20m Euro offer for Rafinha

14:09 • 16/01

Teenage Italian model 'auctioning virginity' for Cambridge studies  

13:57 • 16/01

Kevin Spacey accused of racism

13:47 • 16/01

Baku hails Lavrov's statement on Karabakh peace

13:27 • 16/01

Lebanese-Armenian businessman selling stake in Beirut hotel

13:18 • 16/01

Nalbandian, Mammadyarov to meet in Krakow on Jan 18

13:06 • 16/01

Armenian drivers protest hike in diesel fuel prices

12:33 • 16/01

Armenian private reported killed in Nagorno-Karabakh

12:15 • 16/01

ANCA urges US TV channel to apologize for reprehensible remark on Armenians

11:49 • 16/01

Armenia named 'Partly Free' country in Freedom House report

10:55 • 16/01

Armenian parliament condemns Yezidi genocide

10:29 • 16/01

Human factor behind Black Death pandemic, study reveals

10:09 • 16/01

168 Zham: Paul Goble rules out major breakthrough in Karabakh peace

09:22 • 16/01

Residential block collapses in Antwerp explosion

09:12 • 16/01

Trump blames Senator Durbin for blowing immigration deal

18:18 • 15/01

Armenia needs drastic reforms in military  - public activist

16:42 • 15/01

Qatari royal says he is 'being held against his will' in UAE

16:35 • 15/01

Australian Open 2018: Nadal beats Victor Estrella Burgos in first round

16:21 • 15/01

Tsarukyan to fund Olympic center project in Armenian resort

15:51 • 15/01

LA Times journalist writes book about Kirk Kerkorian

14:50 • 15/01

Parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are themselves responsible for final peace – Lavrov

13:37 • 15/01

Armenian parliament rejects opposition bill proposing lower income taxes

12:12 • 15/01

Iran’s Rouhani to visit Azerbaijan in March

11:11 • 15/01

Messi breaks Muller goal record with 366th league coal for Barcelona

10:59 • 15/01

Car goes airborne in Los Angeles, crashing into 2nd-floor dental office in Santa Ana

10:45 • 15/01

Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' faces ban in Lebanon

10:35 • 15/01

Brent crude oil rises to $70 on output cuts

10:21 • 15/01

El Al Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Goose Bay, Canada

10:04 • 15/01

Trump on Hawaii false missile alert: 'They made a mistake'

09:28 • 15/01

US to use 30,000 border troops for security in Syria

09:13 • 15/01

Donald Trump denies being racist after shithole claims

14:59 • 13/01

Premature baby born less than a pound ‘smallest ever’ to survive

14:34 • 13/01

Azerbaijani journalist kidnapped in Georgia gets six years in jail  

14:05 • 13/01

Nagorno-Karabakh reports 200 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations  

13:37 • 13/01

Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino say they'll ‘never work’ with Woody Allen again

13:20 • 13/01

Turkey is ‘much safer’ than US, says Chavushoglu

13:00 • 13/01

EU hails Italy’s commitment to Karabakh peace

12:38 • 13/01

Zuckerberg’s change of heart just cost him $3.3 billion

12:27 • 13/01

Toll in California mudslides rises to 18

12:17 • 13/01

Iran vows retaliation against US sanctions

12:05 • 13/01

Russian-Azerbaijani arms trade ‘potentially explosive’ for region – Armenian military expert

10:40 • 13/01

Saudi women make history at football game

10:22 • 13/01

NASA reveals spring starshade animation

09:49 • 13/01

20-year-old Florida man wins $451m  jackpot

09:44 • 13/01

Chile churches attacked before Pope Francis' visit

09:33 • 13/01

US to approve Iran deal for last time

09:11 • 13/01

African countries ask Trump to apologize for foul language

18:14 • 12/01

Two prominent Russian-Armenians among Putin’s proxies in 2018 presidential campaign



Armenia

Armenian cabinet backs temporary ban on import of RHD cars
Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan,said the measure will be effective from April 1 until ...

Serzh Sargsyan to address PACE Winter Session on Jan 24
Apart from the Armenian leader, President of Austria, and Prime Minister and Crown Princess of Denmark are expected to deliver ...

Region

Jailed Turkish journalist applies to Turkey’s Constitutional Court for execution of release ruling
Lawyers representing Altan on January 17 filed a complaint to the Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) against judges on the panels ...

Germany's Merkel defends EU-Turkey refugee deal
Speaking at a joint press conference with her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz in Berlin, Merkel said protecting the EU’s external borders and ...

World

Trump's view on Mexico wall 'changed'
Speaking to Fox News, John Kelly also did not deny reports that he had described the president as "uninformed" when he made campaign ...

Catalan lawmakers elect separatist speaker
Separatist parties, who remain dominant after December's election, want Carles Puigdemont to be president again. But the ex-leader risks ...

Business

World’s first bitcoin millionaires lose $350 million
Tyler and Cameron bought 120,000 bitcoins in late 2012 with money from the $65 million payout from their lawsuit against ...

Apple to pay $38 billion on foreign cash pile
The sum is expected to be the biggest payment under the reforms, which slash the US corporate tax rate. The tech giant also ...

Science/tech

$850,000 gene therapy injection ‘the most expensive one-time dose medicine ever made’
The groundbreaking medication, however, comes with the staggering cost of USD 850,000, making it one of the most expensive treatments ...

Smartphone app used to end abduction in Belgium
The student said she was kidnapped by five men in front of a nightclub in the capital Brussels and kept locked in a flat in the nearby ...

Culture

'Fire and Fury': Controversial novel about Trump to become TV series  
The massive deal is said to be in the seven-figure range. Endeavor Content plans to adapt the book as a TV series. A network is not ...

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies
The accident in New South Wales on 26 December had already killed her parents, sister and the other driver. The actress, 29, played ...

Armsport.am

Football transfer news: Alexis and Mkhitaryan deal close to completion
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan could happen ...

Mkhitaryan reveals he is Arsenal fan as Manchester Utd ace closes in on move
The Old Trafford attacking midfielder is set for a switch to the Emirates after 18 ill-fated months at United. But an interview has emerged ...

Lifestyle

Press Officer to William, Kate and Harry most-viewed job ad on LinkedIn in 2017
The advert for a senior communications officer was viewed more than 100,000 times on the business social network site ...

British boy, 8, leaves mother stunned by scrawling horror-style messages in bedroom
Kayleigh Parnham, 30, was shocked to discover her son Alex had written “I'm going to kill you” and “I am dead” with invisible ...

Event

Armenian officer-lawyers start two-day assembly in Yerevan
The participants will address the achievements and drawbacks of last year and finalize ...

Pope Francis meets sex abuse victims in Chile
Earlier during his visit to Chile, the Pope felt "pain and shame" over the sex abuse scandal, asking the victims for ...

Press digest

Zhamanak: Armenia's former finance minister planning return to office
The constitutional amendment envisaging the Control Chamber's re-organization into an audit chamber is said to account for ...

Zhamanak: Serzh Sargsyan has high chances to be Armenia’s prime minister – Russian analyst
In recent comments to the paper, Stanislav Tarasov said the Moscow authorities do not essentially distinguish between the incumbent president and ...