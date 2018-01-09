Armenia's energy minister hands in resignation
16:34 • 18.01.18
Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan has filed a resignation notice, his press secretary says.
“The minister has submitted his resignation, but he is still officiating. He had a meeting today,” Vasak Tarposhyan told Tert.am.
Manukyan was appointed to office on October 6, 2016.
LATEST NEWS • All Today news
17:48 • 18/01
Press Officer to William, Kate and Harry most-viewed job ad on LinkedIn in 2017
17:29 • 18/01
World’s first bitcoin millionaires lose $350 million
16:45 • 18/01
Nalbandian, Mammadyarov start meeting in Krakow
16:34 • 18/01
Armenia's energy minister hands in resignation
16:24 • 18/01
Armenian officer-lawyers start two-day assembly in Yerevan
15:45 • 18/01
Jailed Turkish journalist applies to Turkey’s Constitutional Court for execution of release ruling
15:25 • 18/01
Trump's view on Mexico wall 'changed'
15:13 • 18/01
Football transfer news: Alexis and Mkhitaryan deal close to completion
14:49 • 18/01
British boy, 8, leaves mother stunned by scrawling horror-style messages in bedroom
14:13 • 18/01
Armenian cabinet backs temporary ban on import of RHD cars
13:46 • 18/01
'Fire and Fury': Controversial novel about Trump to become TV series
13:22 • 18/01
Premier calls for steps to eliminate red tape in development sector
12:20 • 18/01
$850,000 gene therapy injection ‘the most expensive one-time dose medicine ever made’
12:12 • 18/01
Apple to pay $38 billion on foreign cash pile
12:06 • 18/01
Zhamanak: Armenia's former finance minister planning return to office
11:56 • 18/01
US Congressman Pallone calls for unrestricted travel and communication between US and Artsakh
11:52 • 18/01
Over 50 people killed after bus catches fire in Kazakhstan
11:31 • 18/01
Soldier wounded in Azerbaijani gunfire in Armenia’s Tavush
11:06 • 18/01
Germany's Merkel defends EU-Turkey refugee deal
10:56 • 18/01
Serzh Sargsyan to address PACE Winter Session on Jan 24
10:24 • 18/01
Armenia committed to future progress in Karabakh talks – Nalbandian
09:32 • 18/01
Iran to register Armenian cathedral as UNESCO world heritage site
09:13 • 18/01
Catalan lawmakers elect separatist speaker
17:58 • 17/01
Parliament oversight to ensure more effective implementation of intn’l treaties - Ashotyan
17:08 • 17/01
Erdogan eyes meeting with Pope as ‘gateway to reconciliation with Armenia’ – REGNUM
16:41 • 17/01
Mkhitaryan reveals he is Arsenal fan as Manchester Utd ace closes in on move
16:33 • 17/01
Smartphone app used to end abduction in Belgium
16:27 • 17/01
Ex-CIA officer held for helping China
16:13 • 17/01
World’s biggest underwater cave discovered in Mexico
15:46 • 17/01
Nagorno-Karabakh listed among UN's top concerns for 2018
15:17 • 17/01
Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies
14:56 • 17/01
New bid proposes splitting California into two states
14:25 • 17/01
Russian flight from Mexico postponed due to 'order to deport four Armenians'
14:00 • 17/01
Converse Bank launches mobile service
13:07 • 17/01
Samsung designs 2018 Winter Olympics edition Galaxy Note 8
12:46 • 17/01
Oil prices give up early gains, but market still well supported
12:31 • 17/01
Turkey to co-finance European bank projects
12:05 • 17/01
Executive's opinion important in parliament debates addressing price hike - economist
11:00 • 17/01
Catholicos Aram I Declares 2018 ‘The Year of Independence’
10:48 • 17/01
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West announce birth of third child
10:30 • 17/01
Bitcoin falls 7 percent on extended selloff
10:14 • 17/01
Zhamanak: Serzh Sargsyan has high chances to be Armenia’s prime minister – Russian analyst
10:01 • 17/01
Nestle planning sale of US confectionary business
09:32 • 17/01
Pope Francis meets sex abuse victims in Chile
09:13 • 17/01
White House doctor says Trump’s cognitive ability ‘is normal’
18:06 • 16/01
Erdogan to visit Pope in the Vatican, Latin American countries
17:46 • 16/01
Bitcoin slides 18 percent on crackdown fears
17:24 • 16/01
New tax policies ‘special campaign’ against SMEs in Armenia – opposition MP
16:32 • 16/01
Columbia motorway bridge collapses, killing nine
16:11 • 16/01
Serbian party leader reported killed in Kosovo
15:51 • 16/01
Armenian economist critical of price hike linked to State Budget
15:03 • 16/01
Soldier reported killed in Karabakh 'committed suicide'
14:24 • 16/01
Barcelona reject Inter's 20m Euro offer for Rafinha
14:09 • 16/01
Teenage Italian model 'auctioning virginity' for Cambridge studies
13:57 • 16/01
Kevin Spacey accused of racism
13:47 • 16/01
Baku hails Lavrov's statement on Karabakh peace
13:27 • 16/01
Lebanese-Armenian businessman selling stake in Beirut hotel
13:18 • 16/01
Nalbandian, Mammadyarov to meet in Krakow on Jan 18
13:06 • 16/01
Armenian drivers protest hike in diesel fuel prices
12:33 • 16/01
Armenian private reported killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
12:15 • 16/01
ANCA urges US TV channel to apologize for reprehensible remark on Armenians
11:49 • 16/01
Armenia named 'Partly Free' country in Freedom House report
10:55 • 16/01
Armenian parliament condemns Yezidi genocide
10:29 • 16/01
Human factor behind Black Death pandemic, study reveals
10:09 • 16/01
168 Zham: Paul Goble rules out major breakthrough in Karabakh peace
09:22 • 16/01
Residential block collapses in Antwerp explosion
09:12 • 16/01
Trump blames Senator Durbin for blowing immigration deal
18:18 • 15/01
Armenia needs drastic reforms in military - public activist
16:42 • 15/01
Qatari royal says he is 'being held against his will' in UAE
16:35 • 15/01
Australian Open 2018: Nadal beats Victor Estrella Burgos in first round
16:21 • 15/01
Tsarukyan to fund Olympic center project in Armenian resort
15:51 • 15/01
LA Times journalist writes book about Kirk Kerkorian
14:50 • 15/01
Parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are themselves responsible for final peace – Lavrov
13:37 • 15/01
Armenian parliament rejects opposition bill proposing lower income taxes
12:12 • 15/01
Iran’s Rouhani to visit Azerbaijan in March
11:11 • 15/01
Messi breaks Muller goal record with 366th league coal for Barcelona
10:59 • 15/01
Car goes airborne in Los Angeles, crashing into 2nd-floor dental office in Santa Ana
10:45 • 15/01
Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' faces ban in Lebanon
10:35 • 15/01
Brent crude oil rises to $70 on output cuts
10:21 • 15/01
El Al Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Goose Bay, Canada
10:04 • 15/01
Trump on Hawaii false missile alert: 'They made a mistake'
09:28 • 15/01
US to use 30,000 border troops for security in Syria
09:13 • 15/01
Donald Trump denies being racist after shithole claims
14:59 • 13/01
Premature baby born less than a pound ‘smallest ever’ to survive
14:34 • 13/01
Azerbaijani journalist kidnapped in Georgia gets six years in jail
14:05 • 13/01
Nagorno-Karabakh reports 200 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations
13:37 • 13/01
Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino say they'll ‘never work’ with Woody Allen again
13:20 • 13/01
Turkey is ‘much safer’ than US, says Chavushoglu
13:00 • 13/01
EU hails Italy’s commitment to Karabakh peace
12:38 • 13/01
Zuckerberg’s change of heart just cost him $3.3 billion
12:27 • 13/01
Toll in California mudslides rises to 18
12:17 • 13/01
Iran vows retaliation against US sanctions
12:05 • 13/01
Russian-Azerbaijani arms trade ‘potentially explosive’ for region – Armenian military expert
10:40 • 13/01
Saudi women make history at football game
10:22 • 13/01
NASA reveals spring starshade animation
09:49 • 13/01
20-year-old Florida man wins $451m jackpot
09:44 • 13/01
Chile churches attacked before Pope Francis' visit
09:33 • 13/01
US to approve Iran deal for last time
09:11 • 13/01
African countries ask Trump to apologize for foul language
18:14 • 12/01
Two prominent Russian-Armenians among Putin’s proxies in 2018 presidential campaign
Most popular articles
10:24 • 18/01
Armenia committed to future progress in Karabakh talks – Nalbandian
11:31 • 18/01
Soldier wounded in Azerbaijani gunfire in Armenia’s Tavush
09:13 • 18/01
Catalan lawmakers elect separatist speaker
17:29 • 18/01
World’s first bitcoin millionaires lose $350 million
16:45 • 18/01
Nalbandian, Mammadyarov start meeting in Krakow
16:34 • 18/01
Armenia's energy minister hands in resignation
13:22 • 18/01
Premier calls for steps to eliminate red tape in development sector
12:12 • 18/01
Apple to pay $38 billion on foreign cash pile
11:56 • 18/01
US Congressman Pallone calls for unrestricted travel and communication between US and Artsakh
09:32 • 18/01
Iran to register Armenian cathedral as UNESCO world heritage site
11:52 • 18/01
Over 50 people killed after bus catches fire in Kazakhstan
10:56 • 18/01
Serzh Sargsyan to address PACE Winter Session on Jan 24
11:06 • 18/01
Germany's Merkel defends EU-Turkey refugee deal
12:06 • 18/01
Zhamanak: Armenia's former finance minister planning return to office
16:24 • 18/01
Armenian officer-lawyers start two-day assembly in Yerevan
15:45 • 18/01
Jailed Turkish journalist applies to Turkey’s Constitutional Court for execution of release ruling
15:25 • 18/01
Trump's view on Mexico wall 'changed'
15:13 • 18/01
Football transfer news: Alexis and Mkhitaryan deal close to completion
14:49 • 18/01
British boy, 8, leaves mother stunned by scrawling horror-style messages in bedroom
14:13 • 18/01
- Parliament oversight to ensure more effective implementation of intn’l treaties - Ashotyan
- Armenian economist critical of price hike linked to State Budget
- Armenian drivers protest hike in diesel fuel prices
- Armenian private reported killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
- Armenian parliament rejects opposition bill proposing lower income taxes
- 168 Zham: Paul Goble rules out major breakthrough in Karabakh peace
- Aravot: Bulgaria 'inspired' by EU-Armenia agrement
- Haykakan Zhamanak: Defense minister's resignation on Armenian authorities' agenda?
- Zhamanak: President of Armenia's Constitutional Court to get new promotion after quitting office
- Zhamanak: EPP rejects Armenian political party’s membership bid