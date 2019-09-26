Masis Mayilyan attends Artsakh day events in Moscow  

12:37 • 04.11.19
Event

Foreign Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Masis Mayilyan took part in Artsakh cultural day events in Moscow, Russia as part of a brief working visit on Sunday.

Accompanied Lernik Hovhannisyan, the minister of youth and tourism, and Vardan Toghanyan, the Armenian ambassador in Moscow, Mayilyan attended an exhibition of Artsakh artists and the concert of VELANS choir, reports the Artsakh Foreign Ministry’s press service .

Canvases made in the second Armenian republics by visiting painters from different states (Russia, Belarus, Georgia India, etc.) were also showcased on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The cultural day events, held at the Digital Practical Platform (a modern multifunctional complex in the Russian capital) were organized as part of the Armenian Culture Fall Season festival.

