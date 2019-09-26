Far-right gtages protest at gay film premiere In Georgia
Several hundred far-right activists staged a protest in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, against an Oscar-nominated Swedish-Georgian gay-themed film which premiered amid a heavy police presence.
The anti-gay protesters, gathered outside the Amirani cinema in the capital Tbilisi, chanted "Long live Georgia!" and "Shame!" before burning the rainbow flag while an Orthodox priest recited a prayer.
Georgia's Interior Ministry said 11 protesters were arrested for "disobeying police", according to RFE/RL.
The movie, "And Then We Danced" -- Sweden's official Oscar submission in the best international feature film category -- is a love story about two male dancers in Georgia's national ballet ensemble.
The film has won worldwide critical acclaim but was denounced by the Georgia's Orthodox Church as an "affront to the traditional Georgian values."
The cinema let ticket holders inside for the evening premiere showing and then shut the doors.
Sandro Bregadze, a former junior minister in the ruling Georgian Dream party's government, said earlier this week that his nationalist Georgian March organization would not allow the film to be showed in Tbilisi, calling it "propaganda of sodomy."
"Some far right groups and the Church have basically condemned the film and are planning to stop people from entering the sold out screenings," the film's director Levan Akin, a Swede with Georgian roots, wrote on his Facebook page earlier on November 8.
Georgia's Interior Ministry issued a statement, promising to ensure "the protection of public safety and order, as well as the freedom of self-expression."
The ministry said its units remain deployed with the purpose of protecting public safety and order.
Homosexuality was banned in Georgia after the country was annexed by the Soviet Union in 1921 and it is still highly stigmatized in the socially conservative Caucasus nation.
Homosexuality was only decriminalized in 2000, with anti-discrimination laws adopted in 2006.
LATEST NEWS
DAY IMPORTANT
-
Event 10:20 • 09.11.19 Far-right gtages protest at gay film premiere In Georgia
-
Videos
Sen. Bob Menendez Calls for Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution
Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC
US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station
Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh
Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government
WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan
World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session
Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album
Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
- 10:10 • 08.11.19 Sen. Bob Menendez Calls for Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution
- 16:07 • 30.10.19 Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
- 11:03 • 26.10.19 Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC
- 10:10 • 24.10.19 US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition
- 16:12 • 18.10.19 LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station
- 12:05 • 12.10.19 Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh
- 17:24 • 09.10.19 Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government
- 11:37 • 08.10.19 WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan
- 13:12 • 30.09.19 World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris
- 10:58 • 26.09.19 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session
- 11:21 • 14.09.19 Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album
- 10:35 • 09.08.19 Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
- 09:57 • 02.08.19 USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
- 10:09 • 21.06.19 US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
- 11:03 • 19.06.19 US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
- 09:26 • 14.06.19 Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
- 10:16 • 13.06.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
- 14:15 • 25.05.19 Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
- 14:28 • 24.05.19 Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
- 09:09 • 14.05.19 Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
- 13:49 • 10.05.19 Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
- 11:06 • 04.05.19 What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
- 13:38 • 30.04.19 Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
- 14:30 • 26.04.19 The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
- 09:39 • 25.04.19 Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
- 14:58 • 11.04.19 Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
- 18:32 • 09.04.19 Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
- 15:58 • 09.04.19 US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
- 10:46 • 27.03.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
- 15:01 • 16.03.19 The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
- 10:20 • 09.03.19 Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
- 10:42 • 06.03.19 European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
- 18:16 • 05.03.19 EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
- 15:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
- 12:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
- 15:40 • 28.02.19 Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
- 12:06 • 28.02.19 Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
- 09:33 • 21.02.19 Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
- 12:34 • 20.02.19 Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 11:51 • 18.02.19 Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
Analysis
Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week
-
Politics 16:22 • 08/11 Is Armenia prepared for worst-case scenario? – Robert Kocaharyan on Pashinyan, Artsakh and Russia: Sputnik Armenia All the pro-government parties, politicians, and non-governmental organizations pursue barefaced pro-Western policies, relying, as a rule, on Western funding. Prime Minister ...
-
-
-
Politics 10:40 • 09/11 Rep Crenshaw leads call on State Deptartment DC Police to protect first amendment rights during Erdogan’s US visit In separate Congressional sign-on letters – addressed to Cam Henderson, the State Department’s Chief of Protocol, and Chief Peter Newsham of the Metropolitan Police Department – legislators will underscore ...
-
-
-
-
Press digest 11:27 • 09/11 168 Zham: Minsk Group process ‘paralyzed’ – expert warns of ‘complicated situation’ in Karabakh peace “Our responsibility was not clear at the time, but the proposal was the first ever in terms of raising the issue of responsibility for violations the Line of Contact. That’s very ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Politics 16:22 • 08/11 Is Armenia prepared for worst-case scenario? – Robert Kocaharyan on Pashinyan, Artsakh and Russia: Sputnik Armenia All the pro-government parties, politicians, and non-governmental organizations pursue barefaced pro-Western policies, relying, as a rule, on Western funding. Prime Minister ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Culture 11:01 • 08/11 Steve McCurry's photos show the complex relationship between humans and animals Steve McCurry has achieved legendary status with his documentary photography, and is perhaps best known for his portrait of the Afghan Girl with the piercing green eyes published in 1985But the influential American ph
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Politics 16:22 • 08/11 Is Armenia prepared for worst-case scenario? – Robert Kocaharyan on Pashinyan, Artsakh and Russia: Sputnik Armenia All the pro-government parties, politicians, and non-governmental organizations pursue barefaced pro-Western policies, relying, as a rule, on Western funding. Prime Minister ...
-
-
-
-
Politics 12:30 • 06/11 Diplomat rules out ‘trilaterally acceptable peace deal’ over Artsakh amid Azerbiajn’s claims over ‘Armenian occupation’ “What we call dynamics is practically a kind of ambiguously sounding characterization in the context of this negotiation process. That dynamics may imply ...
-
-
-
-
-
Politics 14:25 • 05/11 Russian military base in Armenia 'not beauty accessory' - official vows 'strong CSTO action' to neutralize border threats “If Armenia, as a CSTO member, sees the need for putting the issue forward to the other CSTO member states, it is well entitled to do that. But I haven’t ever heard ...
-
-
-
-
-
Entertainment 13:50 • 02/11 Kylie Jenner dazzles as a busty fairy as she blows through another costume in whirlwind Halloween week She blew threw a cavalcade of Halloween costumes this week And on Friday Kylie Jenner treated her 150 million Instagram followers to a glimpse at yet another one of her glamorous getups The 22yea
-
Press digest 13:31 • 02/11 Hraparak: Businessman 'coerced into testifying' against Constitutional Court's chair A businessman who recently gave testimony against Hrayr Tovmasyan is said to have unveiled details of an earlier meeting with the Chairman of the Armenais Constitutional Court during an interrogation According
-
-
-
Politics
-
-
12:12 • 09.11.19 Putin wants 'reliable' Russian susbstitute of Wikipedia
-
-
Law
-
-
09:11 • 08.11.19 Brazil court ruling could free jailed ex-President Lula
-
15:45 • 07.11.19 'Terminator' sentenced to 30 years for crimes in DR Congo
-
12:46 • 07.11.19 Court rejects motion to release Kocharyan on bail
Economy
-
-
12:27 • 08.11.19 China, US agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
-
17:54 • 07.11.19 Lufthansa scraps 1,300 flights in 48-hour strike
-
Event
-
-
10:20 • 09.11.19 Far-right gtages protest at gay film premiere In Georgia
-
10:12 • 09.11.19 Shoplifter James McDonnell jailed after Tesco bomb hoax
-
18:20 • 08.11.19 Russian FM Lavrov due in Armenia on Nov. 10-11
Press digest
-
-
12:05 • 07.11.19 168 Zham: Why did Serzh Sargsyan meet with US ambassador?
-
-
Science/tech
-
12:47 • 08.11.19 Human-built woolly mammoth traps found in Mexican city
-
-
13:48 • 06.11.19 Russian startup sells real people’s robot clones
-
15:46 • 05.11.19 Scientists create 3-D-printed living skin with blood vessels
Sports
-
13:00 • 08.11.19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan 'recruiting' LA Galaxy striker
-
09:29 • 07.11.19 Football: Real Madrid beat Galatasaray 6-0
-
09:39 • 06.11.19 Australia women's football team in landmark pay deal
-
11:13 • 04.11.19 Formula 1: Hamilton wins sixth title in United States
Culture
-
16:52 • 08.11.19 Designer Patrick-Louis Vuitton dies
-
11:36 • 08.11.19 Christie's to auction off Ayvazovsky canvaas
-
-
11:02 • 07.11.19 Diaspora-Armenian poet Jacques Hagopian passes away
Entertainment
-
10:29 • 09.11.19 Japanese women banned from wearing glasses at work
-
-
-
09:39 • 07.11.19 Angelina Jolie reveals plan to leave US