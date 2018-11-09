Greenhouse gas levels reach record highs as experts warn the 'window of opportunity for action is almost closed' to tackle climate change

Greenhouse gas levels have reached record new highs prompting experts to warn “the window of opportunity for action is almost closed” to tackle climate change.


Average concentrations of carbon dioxide hit new highs of 405.5 parts per million (ppm) in 2017, up from 403.3 ppm in 2016 and 400.1 ppm in 2015, levels not seen for millions of years.


This is while the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said that levels of other key greenhouse gases methane and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere, also rose, the Daily Mail reports.


The WMO has also warned of a resurgence in a potent greenhouse gas and ozone-depleting substance known as CFC-11.


This is while the UN has also warned that there is no sign of a reversal in the trend in increasing greenhouse gas levels, which is driving climate change, sea level rises and more extreme weather and making oceans more acidic.


WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas: 'The science is clear. Without rapid cuts in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, climate change will have increasingly destructive and irreversible impacts on life on Earth.


The window of opportunity for action is almost closed.


“The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of carbon dioxide was 3-5 million years ago,
when the temperature was 2-3C warmer and sea level was 10-20 metres higher than now.”


The latest findings come after a report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found net emissions of carbon dioxide must reach zero by around 2050 to keep temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels and reduce the risks of climate change.





