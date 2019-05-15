Frank Lucas, inspiration for Denzel washington character in ‘American Gangster’ dies: at 88

12:11 • 01.06.19
Entertainment

The inspiration for Denzel Washington’s drug-dealing mogul in the 2007 film American Gangster has died.

Frank Lucas was 88 and died while being transported to a New Jersey hospital, Deadline reports.

Lucas and his wife, Julianna Farrait-Rodriguez, were once referred to as the black Bonnie & Clyde for their close alliance. She was portrayed as “Eva” by Lymari Nadal in American Gangster and was also a drug dealer, being jailed for five years in 2010 for trying to sell cocaine to a government informant in Puerto Rico. At the time she was 65 and Lucas was 81, Deadline reports.

LATEST NEWS

DAY IMPORTANT

Videos

14:15 • 25.05.19

Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video

14:28 • 24.05.19

Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released

09:09 • 14.05.19

Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program

13:49 • 10.05.19

Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle

11:06 • 04.05.19

What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel

13:38 • 30.04.19

Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan

14:30 • 26.04.19

The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany

09:39 • 25.04.19

Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims

14:58 • 11.04.19

Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg

18:32 • 09.04.19

Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz

15:58 • 09.04.19

US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018

10:46 • 27.03.19

US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh

15:01 • 16.03.19

The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia

10:20 • 09.03.19

Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews

10:42 • 06.03.19

European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan

18:16 • 05.03.19

EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'

15:08 • 05.03.19

Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill

12:08 • 05.03.19

Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs

15:40 • 28.02.19

Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan

12:06 • 28.02.19

Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister

09:33 • 21.02.19

Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds

12:34 • 20.02.19

Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide

11:51 • 18.02.19

Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich

10:56 • 16.02.19

President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg

11:12 • 02.02.19

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Speech at Konrad Adenauer Foundation

10:11 • 02.02.19

German Chancellor Merkel Welcomes Armenian Premier at Federal Residence in Berlin

14:21 • 01.02.19

Galaxy F: Samsung Foldable Phone Official Video Leaked

17:43 • 31.01.19

Armenian Prime Minister's Speech at Technical University of Cologne

16:29 • 31.01.19

LA Police Release Footage of Armenian School Hate Crime

10:02 • 30.01.19

EU Commissioner for Human Rights Issues Report in Armenia

09:37 • 30.01.19

We are Looking Forward to Closer Cooperation with Our EU Partners - Armenian President to Commissioner Johannes Hahn

17:46 • 24.01.19

It's Time for Armenia to 'Transform Political Revolution to Economic One', Pashinyan tells Euronews

09:57 • 24.01.19

Armenia to Create New Economic Model to Promote Micro-Businesses’ Development, Pashinyan says in Davos

09:13 • 23.01.19

Pashinyan, Aliyev Discuss Situation over Karabakh in Davos

09:48 • 22.01.19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Meets with Swiss Businessmen in Zurich

10:02 • 17.01.19

Armenian President Delivers Keynote Speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit

09:33 • 27.12.18

Firefighters Revisit Scene of Armenia's Earthquake in 1988

10:20 • 24.12.18

Armenian-Style Revolution Implies Also Generational Change in Thinking, President Tells Indian TV Channel

16:57 • 12.12.18

Pashinyan will Face Real Challenges Amid Economic Transformations in Armenia– Ruben Vardanyan's interview with DW

11:25 • 06.12.18

Lynne Tracy: We Acknowledge Historical Facts but Support President’s Policies on 1915 Events

Show all

exclusive

11:12 • 17.05.19 Artsakh parliament speaker hints presidency plans “I believe we will have the most active engagement in both the local government and nationwide elections. There is such a demand today for a political party to run for ... Politics

Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week

Politics

Law

Economy

Event

Press digest

Science/tech

Sports

Culture

Entertainment