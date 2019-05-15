Frank Lucas, inspiration for Denzel washington character in ‘American Gangster’ dies: at 88
12:11 • 01.06.19
The inspiration for Denzel Washington’s drug-dealing mogul in the 2007 film American Gangster has died.
Frank Lucas was 88 and died while being transported to a New Jersey hospital, Deadline reports.
Lucas and his wife, Julianna Farrait-Rodriguez, were once referred to as the black Bonnie & Clyde for their close alliance. She was portrayed as “Eva” by Lymari Nadal in American Gangster and was also a drug dealer, being jailed for five years in 2010 for trying to sell cocaine to a government informant in Puerto Rico. At the time she was 65 and Lucas was 81, Deadline reports.
