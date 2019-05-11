Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace (photos)

17:04 • 03.06.19
Donald Trump is at Buckingham Palace for lunch with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and other senior royals today as Britain rolled out the red carpet for the leader of the free world, the Daily Mail reports.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania landed at Her Majesty's central London home while his visibly excited daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner peered from a window as he landed and thousands gathered on The Mall outside.

Marine One was set down on the lawn of Buckingham Palace and Prince Charles met Mr Trump as a Royal Salute of cannons was fired in neighbouring Green Park and further away at the Tower of London on the banks of the Thames.

The Prince of Wales took the President to meet the smiling Queen before she welcomed First Lady Melania, who was accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. 

This morning Mr Trump landed in London for his long-awaited state visit and his first act on British soil was to launch a Twitter assault on Sadiq Khan calling the London Mayor “dumb”, “nasty” and “a stone cold loser”. 

 

The Queen squinted in the London sun as she spoke to her daughter-in-law Camilla with Melania on her right hand side

Melania wore a white dress and hat with navy blue collar and ribbon with matching shoes while the Queen wore a jade coat, dress with matching jewellery

The First Lady's white, long-sleeved dress featured contrast navy collar and waist belt that flattered her figure

President and Mrs Trump were greeted by the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on their arrival at Buckingham Palace. The ceremony marks the official start of their three-day state visit to the UK

Melania smiles as she speaks to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who walked her to meet the Queen

The Queen stands between President Trump and Melania Trump as the US national anthem was played during the ceremonial welcome

Prince Charles decided to wait for the President in the garden and shook his hand warmly as he welcomed him to the royal palace - one of two visits planned today

Prince Charles walked Mr Trump across the grass followed by Melania who was accompanied byÂ Camilla,theÂ  Duchess of Cornwall

Mr Trump and his wife walk on to the immaculate Buckingham Palace lawn on a fine summer's day in London today

Huge crowds watched as Marine One jetted across the gates of Green Park into the grounds of Buckingham Palace

Mr Trump speaks to the soldiers who sweltered inÂ bearskins worn by Britain's Grenadier Guards at all times of the year

Mr Trump is only the third US President to enjoy the pageantry of a State Visit, only offered to Britain's most powerful allies

US President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard by the Grenadier Guards during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace

 

 

11:12 • 17.05.19 Artsakh parliament speaker hints presidency plans “I believe we will have the most active engagement in both the local government and nationwide elections. There is such a demand today for a political party to run for ... Politics

