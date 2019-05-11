Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace (photos)
Donald Trump is at Buckingham Palace for lunch with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and other senior royals today as Britain rolled out the red carpet for the leader of the free world, the Daily Mail reports.
Mr Trump and his wife Melania landed at Her Majesty's central London home while his visibly excited daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner peered from a window as he landed and thousands gathered on The Mall outside.
Marine One was set down on the lawn of Buckingham Palace and Prince Charles met Mr Trump as a Royal Salute of cannons was fired in neighbouring Green Park and further away at the Tower of London on the banks of the Thames.
The Prince of Wales took the President to meet the smiling Queen before she welcomed First Lady Melania, who was accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
This morning Mr Trump landed in London for his long-awaited state visit and his first act on British soil was to launch a Twitter assault on Sadiq Khan calling the London Mayor “dumb”, “nasty” and “a stone cold loser”.
LATEST NEWS
DAY IMPORTANT
-
-
Politics 10:12 • 03.06.19 Pompeo: Iran should behave like 'a normal nation'
-
Economy 09:36 • 03.06.19 Oil prices slide amid trade wars on financial markets
Videos
Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Speech at Konrad Adenauer Foundation
German Chancellor Merkel Welcomes Armenian Premier at Federal Residence in Berlin
Galaxy F: Samsung Foldable Phone Official Video Leaked
Armenian Prime Minister's Speech at Technical University of Cologne
LA Police Release Footage of Armenian School Hate Crime
EU Commissioner for Human Rights Issues Report in Armenia
We are Looking Forward to Closer Cooperation with Our EU Partners - Armenian President to Commissioner Johannes Hahn
It's Time for Armenia to 'Transform Political Revolution to Economic One', Pashinyan tells Euronews
Armenia to Create New Economic Model to Promote Micro-Businesses’ Development, Pashinyan says in Davos
Pashinyan, Aliyev Discuss Situation over Karabakh in Davos
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Meets with Swiss Businessmen in Zurich
Armenian President Delivers Keynote Speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit
Firefighters Revisit Scene of Armenia's Earthquake in 1988
Armenian-Style Revolution Implies Also Generational Change in Thinking, President Tells Indian TV Channel
Pashinyan will Face Real Challenges Amid Economic Transformations in Armenia– Ruben Vardanyan's interview with DW
Lynne Tracy: We Acknowledge Historical Facts but Support President’s Policies on 1915 Events
- 14:15 • 25.05.19 Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
- 14:28 • 24.05.19 Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
- 09:09 • 14.05.19 Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
- 13:49 • 10.05.19 Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
- 11:06 • 04.05.19 What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
- 13:38 • 30.04.19 Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
- 14:30 • 26.04.19 The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
- 09:39 • 25.04.19 Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
- 14:58 • 11.04.19 Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
- 18:32 • 09.04.19 Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
- 15:58 • 09.04.19 US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
- 10:46 • 27.03.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
- 15:01 • 16.03.19 The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
- 10:20 • 09.03.19 Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
- 10:42 • 06.03.19 European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
- 18:16 • 05.03.19 EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
- 15:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
- 12:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
- 15:40 • 28.02.19 Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
- 12:06 • 28.02.19 Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
- 09:33 • 21.02.19 Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
- 12:34 • 20.02.19 Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 11:51 • 18.02.19 Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
- 10:56 • 16.02.19 President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg
- 11:12 • 02.02.19 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Speech at Konrad Adenauer Foundation
- 10:11 • 02.02.19 German Chancellor Merkel Welcomes Armenian Premier at Federal Residence in Berlin
- 14:21 • 01.02.19 Galaxy F: Samsung Foldable Phone Official Video Leaked
- 17:43 • 31.01.19 Armenian Prime Minister's Speech at Technical University of Cologne
- 16:29 • 31.01.19 LA Police Release Footage of Armenian School Hate Crime
- 10:02 • 30.01.19 EU Commissioner for Human Rights Issues Report in Armenia
- 09:37 • 30.01.19 We are Looking Forward to Closer Cooperation with Our EU Partners - Armenian President to Commissioner Johannes Hahn
- 17:46 • 24.01.19 It's Time for Armenia to 'Transform Political Revolution to Economic One', Pashinyan tells Euronews
- 09:57 • 24.01.19 Armenia to Create New Economic Model to Promote Micro-Businesses’ Development, Pashinyan says in Davos
- 09:13 • 23.01.19 Pashinyan, Aliyev Discuss Situation over Karabakh in Davos
- 09:48 • 22.01.19 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Meets with Swiss Businessmen in Zurich
- 10:02 • 17.01.19 Armenian President Delivers Keynote Speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit
- 09:33 • 27.12.18 Firefighters Revisit Scene of Armenia's Earthquake in 1988
- 10:20 • 24.12.18 Armenian-Style Revolution Implies Also Generational Change in Thinking, President Tells Indian TV Channel
- 16:57 • 12.12.18 Pashinyan will Face Real Challenges Amid Economic Transformations in Armenia– Ruben Vardanyan's interview with DW
- 11:25 • 06.12.18 Lynne Tracy: We Acknowledge Historical Facts but Support President’s Policies on 1915 Events
exclusive
Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Entertainment 11:41 • 03/06 Melania Trump set to win over the Brits in $4,400 Gucci dress emblazoned with Big Ben, Tower Bridge and a double-decker bus as she boards Air Force One for the UK Printed in bright pinks, greens and oranges are beloved London landmarks including Big Ben, Tower Bridge, double-decker buses and ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Press digest 10:45 • 29/05 Zhamanak: Former and current Artsakh leaders urge for Kocharyan’s return 'to join presidential race' Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan are reportedly concerned over the political activity of Samvel Babayan, a former commander of the Defense Army, who is thought to have high chances ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Politics 16:50 • 29/05 Nikol Pashinyan: We are interested in Armenia’s maximum effective engagement in EAEU “With the Free Trade Area Agreement talks being practically over and the processes over an Agreement on Services and Goods now in their pre-final round, I find that it is important to step up ...
-
-
-
-
Politics
-
14:15 • 03.06.19 Aliyev, Putin talk over phone, discuss cooperation agenda
-
13:46 • 03.06.19 Turkey continues to be hope for all mankind, Erdogan says
-
-
10:12 • 03.06.19 Pompeo: Iran should behave like 'a normal nation'
Law
-
-
12:58 • 01.06.19 US limits protections for some migrant children
-
-
Economy
-
09:36 • 03.06.19 Oil prices slide amid trade wars on financial markets
-
11:31 • 01.06.19 US oil drops 5.5% to $53.50 per barrel on fresh trade worries
-
17:23 • 31.05.19 JP Morgan to pay historic $5m paternity leave settlement
-
13:40 • 30.05.19 Prime minister hails positive dynamics in Armenia's economic growth
Event
-
-
-
16:51 • 03.06.19 Artsakh leader discusses cooperation projects with AGBU president
-
Press digest
Science/tech
-
13:42 • 03.06.19 Mars rover opens control center
-
09:56 • 03.06.19 Up to 25 cups of coffee a day safe for heart health, scientists find
-
13:40 • 01.06.19 Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen 'closing operations'
-
11:48 • 31.05.19 GM fungus rapidly kills 99% of malaria mosquitoes, study suggests
Sports
-
15:37 • 03.06.19 Henrikh Mkhitaryan unveils stamp with his image
-
12:02 • 03.06.19 South Korea’s Lee6 wins 2019 US Women’s Open
-
17:55 • 31.05.19 Real Madrid captain wants to end career at Bernabeu
-
09:17 • 30.05.19 4-1: Chelsea named Europa League winner
Culture
-
15:01 • 03.06.19 Cafesjian Center for the Arts hosts International Child Day event
-
12:03 • 01.06.19 Arnold Schwarzenegger drops rap song
-
-
17:38 • 31.05.19 J.K. Rowling to release four new Harry Potter books online
Entertainment
-
17:04 • 03.06.19 Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace (photos)
-
14:38 • 03.06.19 Giant baby Donald Trump set to fly over London
-
-