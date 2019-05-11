Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace (photos)

Donald Trump is at Buckingham Palace for lunch with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and other senior royals today as Britain rolled out the red carpet for the leader of the free world, the Daily Mail reports.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania landed at Her Majesty's central London home while his visibly excited daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner peered from a window as he landed and thousands gathered on The Mall outside.

Marine One was set down on the lawn of Buckingham Palace and Prince Charles met Mr Trump as a Royal Salute of cannons was fired in neighbouring Green Park and further away at the Tower of London on the banks of the Thames.

The Prince of Wales took the President to meet the smiling Queen before she welcomed First Lady Melania, who was accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

This morning Mr Trump landed in London for his long-awaited state visit and his first act on British soil was to launch a Twitter assault on Sadiq Khan calling the London Mayor “dumb”, “nasty” and “a stone cold loser”.