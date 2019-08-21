Iran's Rouhani 'set to visit Armenia'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is planning a visit to Armenia later this month, Mehr News Agency reports, citing the Islamic Republic's ambassador.

“The Armenian prime minister has invited President Rouhani to visit Armenia and accordingly, the Iranian president will pay a visit to the country in the coming weeks,” Kazem Sajjadi said.

IRNA News Agency earlier quoted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying that he expects to meet with the Iranian leader on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union's upcoming summit in Yerevan.