Iran's Rouhani 'set to visit Armenia'
14:28 • 02.09.19
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is planning a visit to Armenia later this month, Mehr News Agency reports, citing the Islamic Republic's ambassador.
“The Armenian prime minister has invited President Rouhani to visit Armenia and accordingly, the Iranian president will pay a visit to the country in the coming weeks,” Kazem Sajjadi said.
IRNA News Agency earlier quoted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying that he expects to meet with the Iranian leader on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union's upcoming summit in Yerevan.
Hezbollah fires rockets into Israel from Lebanon
10:35 • 09.08.19
Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
09:57 • 02.08.19
USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
10:09 • 21.06.19
US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
11:03 • 19.06.19
US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
09:26 • 14.06.19
Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
10:16 • 13.06.19
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
14:15 • 25.05.19
Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
14:28 • 24.05.19
Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
09:09 • 14.05.19
Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
13:49 • 10.05.19
Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
11:06 • 04.05.19
What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
13:38 • 30.04.19
Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
14:30 • 26.04.19
The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
09:39 • 25.04.19
Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
14:58 • 11.04.19
Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
18:32 • 09.04.19
Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
15:58 • 09.04.19
US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
10:46 • 27.03.19
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
15:01 • 16.03.19
The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
10:20 • 09.03.19
Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
10:42 • 06.03.19
European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
18:16 • 05.03.19
EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
15:08 • 05.03.19
Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
12:08 • 05.03.19
Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
15:40 • 28.02.19
Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
12:06 • 28.02.19
Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
09:33 • 21.02.19
Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
12:34 • 20.02.19
Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
11:51 • 18.02.19
Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
10:56 • 16.02.19
President Armen Sarkissian's Speech at University of Heidelberg
11:12 • 02.02.19
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Speech at Konrad Adenauer Foundation
10:11 • 02.02.19
German Chancellor Merkel Welcomes Armenian Premier at Federal Residence in Berlin
14:21 • 01.02.19
Galaxy F: Samsung Foldable Phone Official Video Leaked
17:43 • 31.01.19
Armenian Prime Minister's Speech at Technical University of Cologne
16:29 • 31.01.19
LA Police Release Footage of Armenian School Hate Crime
10:02 • 30.01.19
EU Commissioner for Human Rights Issues Report in Armenia
09:37 • 30.01.19
We are Looking Forward to Closer Cooperation with Our EU Partners - Armenian President to Commissioner Johannes Hahn
17:46 • 24.01.19
It's Time for Armenia to 'Transform Political Revolution to Economic One', Pashinyan tells Euronews
09:57 • 24.01.19
Armenia to Create New Economic Model to Promote Micro-Businesses’ Development, Pashinyan says in Davos
09:13 • 23.01.19
Pashinyan, Aliyev Discuss Situation over Karabakh in Davos
Horrifying moment woman falls 80 feet while attempting extreme yoga pose over the edge of her balcony in Mexico - and survives
Top national security official unveils plan for criminal probe against ex-chief of Armenia's State Revenue Committee
Zhamanak: Pashinyan to attend Poland economic forum 'amid tensions over Amulsar mine'
Armenia's Diaspora commissioner meets with Cypriot parliament speaker in Nicosia
