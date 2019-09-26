Hong Kong spirals into rare daylight violence as police shoot protester

10:41 • 11.11.19
Hong Kong police shot and wounded one protester who hospital officials said was in critical condition on Monday as the Chinese-ruled territory spiraled into rare weekday violence in the 24th straight week of pro-democracy unrest.

Police also fired tear gas in the Central business district where some protesters, crouching behind umbrellas, blocked streets as office workers on their lunch break crowded the pavements and hurled anti-government abuse, according to Reuters.

Protests have occurred almost daily, sometimes with little or no notice, disrupting business and piling pressure on the government. However, it was rare for tear gas to be fired during working hours in Central.

The violence usually begins after dusk falls.

 

Analysis

17:33 • 06.11.19 Buquicchio's statement: Reading between the lines Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio’s recently released statement, addressing the Armenian Constitutional Court, evoked a variety of comments. Yet, questions still remain open ...

