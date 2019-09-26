Trump links report on missing FBI agent to Iran's nuclear enrichment plan
US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Iran return Robert Levinson, an ex-FBI agent who disappeared there in 2007 on an unauthorized CIA mission, saying that “it would be a very positive step.”
“If Iran is able to turn over to the US kidnapped former FBI Agent Robert A. Levinson, who has been missing in Iran for 12 years, it would be a very positive step,” Trump tweeted.
He appeared to link the move to Iran’s recent steps away from the nuclear deal, according to the Times of Israel.
“At the same time, upon information & belief, Iran is, & has been, enriching uranium. THAT WOULD BE A VERY BAD STEP!,” he said.
Iran said Saturday it is now enriching uranium to five percent, after a series of steps back from its commitments under the nuclear pact. The deal set a 3.67 percent limit for uranium enrichment but Iran announced it would no longer respect it.
The tweet came on the same day that Iran said an open Revolutionary Court case involving Levinson “was a missing person” filing, not a sign that the man was being prosecuted.
LATEST NEWS
DAY IMPORTANT
-
Event 11:07 • 11.11.19 Less than 1,000 US troops to remain in Syria, says US top general
-
Videos
Sen. Bob Menendez Calls for Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution
Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC
US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station
Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh
Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government
WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan
World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session
Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album
Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
- 10:10 • 08.11.19 Sen. Bob Menendez Calls for Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution
- 16:07 • 30.10.19 Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
- 11:03 • 26.10.19 Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC
- 10:10 • 24.10.19 US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition
- 16:12 • 18.10.19 LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station
- 12:05 • 12.10.19 Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh
- 17:24 • 09.10.19 Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government
- 11:37 • 08.10.19 WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan
- 13:12 • 30.09.19 World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris
- 10:58 • 26.09.19 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session
- 11:21 • 14.09.19 Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album
- 10:35 • 09.08.19 Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit
- 09:57 • 02.08.19 USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining
- 10:09 • 21.06.19 US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’
- 11:03 • 19.06.19 US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia
- 09:26 • 14.06.19 Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia
- 10:16 • 13.06.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue
- 14:15 • 25.05.19 Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video
- 14:28 • 24.05.19 Terminator Dark Fate Official Trailer #1 Released
- 09:09 • 14.05.19 Nikol Pashinyan Attends Dinner Dedicated to 10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership Program
- 13:49 • 10.05.19 Armenian Prime Minister Heads to Work Riding Bicycle
- 11:06 • 04.05.19 What is Arms Trade for Israel is a Weapon of Death for Our People, Foreign Minister Tells Israeli TV Channel
- 13:38 • 30.04.19 Armenian Prime Minister Greets EAEU Representatives for Official Meeting in Yerevan
- 14:30 • 26.04.19 The Voice Kids 2019: Young Armenian Participant Leaves Jury Stunned in Germany
- 09:39 • 25.04.19 Colorado Recognizes Artsakh, Honors Genocide Victims
- 14:58 • 11.04.19 Nikol Pashinyan meets with PACE President Liliane Maury in Strasbourg
- 18:32 • 09.04.19 Scandal A Paris: New Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume Ad Features Irina Shayk Walking Under Rhythms of Khachaturian's Waltz
- 15:58 • 09.04.19 US Ambassador Praises Democratic Changes in Armenia Since April 2018
- 10:46 • 27.03.19 US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Lifting Travel Restrictions on Artsakh
- 15:01 • 16.03.19 The Voice: Armenian 'Freddie Mercury' Stuns Jury at Youth Singing Contest in Russia
- 10:20 • 09.03.19 Armenia Will Not Be Authoritarian, Prime Minister Tells Euronews
- 10:42 • 06.03.19 European Commission President Jan-Claude Juncker Holds Press Conference with Nikol Pashinyhan
- 18:16 • 05.03.19 EU’s Donald Tusk Praises Armenian Prime Ministers Resolve to 'Bring About Democratic Reforms'
- 15:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian President Hosts Financial Times' Innovation Editor John Thornhill
- 12:08 • 05.03.19 Armenian Prime Minister Responds to Members of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs
- 15:40 • 28.02.19 Nikol Pashinyan Visits Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan
- 12:06 • 28.02.19 Iranian-Armenians Give Warm Welcome to Armenian Prime Minister
- 09:33 • 21.02.19 Unpacked 2019: Samsung Reveals Second Generation Galaxy Buds
- 12:34 • 20.02.19 Egypt President Takes ‘First Step’ in Recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 11:51 • 18.02.19 Armenian President Conducts Brief Talks with Joe Biden in Munich
Analysis
Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week
-
-
Event 10:14 • 11/11 Armenian-Russian centuries-old friendship 'good security and stability guarantee' for Caucasus region - Lavrov ″Representatives of the Armenian nation stood up for the defense of the frontiers of Moscow, fighting in the battles of Staliningrad and Kursk, liberating the Caucasus and Crimea ...
-
Politics 15:27 • 11/11 'No alternative' to peace in our region, Mnatsakanyan says, agreeing with Russia's Lavrov ″I highly appreciated Russia's mediation mission as a collaborative effort with the other co-chairing states - which was earlier emphasized also in Moscow at our meeting held upon the Russian foreign minister’s invitation ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Law 17:21 • 11/11 Hayk Hovhannisyan to maintain post in Supreme Judicial Council 'despite resignation plan' The Supreme Judicial Council has considered and rejected the resignation of Hayk Hovhannisyan, urging him to remain in the top judicial body to foster the implementation of the proposed reforms Despite his earlier call
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Politics 16:22 • 08/11 Is Armenia prepared for worst-case scenario? – Robert Kocaharyan on Pashinyan, Artsakh and Russia: Sputnik Armenia All the pro-government parties, politicians, and non-governmental organizations pursue barefaced pro-Western policies, relying, as a rule, on Western funding. Prime Minister ...
-
-
-
Politics 12:30 • 06/11 Diplomat rules out ‘trilaterally acceptable peace deal’ over Artsakh amid Azerbiajn’s claims over ‘Armenian occupation’ “What we call dynamics is practically a kind of ambiguously sounding characterization in the context of this negotiation process. That dynamics may imply ...
-
-
-
-
Politics 14:25 • 05/11 Russian military base in Armenia 'not beauty accessory' - official vows 'strong CSTO action' to neutralize border threats “If Armenia, as a CSTO member, sees the need for putting the issue forward to the other CSTO member states, it is well entitled to do that. But I haven’t ever heard ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Event 10:40 • 09/11 Rep Crenshaw leads call on State Deptartment DC Police to protect first amendment rights during Erdogan’s US visit In separate Congressional sign-on letters – addressed to Cam Henderson, the State Department’s Chief of Protocol, and Chief Peter Newsham of the Metropolitan Police Department – legislators will underscore ...
-
-
-
-
-
Politics
-
-
-
09:12 • 11.11.19 Bolivian President Morales resigns amid election protests
-
15:22 • 09.11.19 Trump proposes replacing ‘Genocide’ with ‘war’ – Suren Sargsyan
Law
-
-
12:42 • 11.11.19 Member of Armenia's top judicial body announces resignation
-
-
09:11 • 08.11.19 Brazil court ruling could free jailed ex-President Lula
Economy
-
11:46 • 11.11.19 Alibaba sees strong sales as Singles' Day kicks off
-
-
12:27 • 08.11.19 China, US agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
-
17:54 • 07.11.19 Lufthansa scraps 1,300 flights in 48-hour strike
Event
-
-
17:29 • 11.11.19 Two Armenian Catholic priests shot dead in Syria terror attack
-
-
16:04 • 11.11.19 Winner of Ucom-sponsered Robotex Armenia contest named
Press digest
-
-
12:05 • 07.11.19 168 Zham: Why did Serzh Sargsyan meet with US ambassador?
-
-
Science/tech
-
14:39 • 11.11.19 11th species of dinosaur discovered in north east Thailand
-
10:54 • 11.11.19 Climate change: Airlines accused of 'putting profit before planet'
-
14:35 • 09.11.19 Brain implants used to fight drug addiction in US
-
12:47 • 08.11.19 Human-built woolly mammoth traps found in Mexican city
Sports
-
17:50 • 11.11.19 Formula 1: Mercedes boss Wolff to miss Brazil Grand Prix
-
13:00 • 08.11.19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan 'recruiting' LA Galaxy striker
-
09:29 • 07.11.19 Football: Real Madrid beat Galatasaray 6-0
-
09:39 • 06.11.19 Australia women's football team in landmark pay deal
Culture
-
15:48 • 11.11.19 Leonardo Dicaprio turns 45
-
13:04 • 11.11.19 Woody Allen settles $68m lawsuit with Amazon over movie deal
-
13:42 • 09.11.19 Indian pilgrims ‘on historic visit’ to Pakistan temple
-
16:52 • 08.11.19 Designer Patrick-Louis Vuitton dies
Entertainment
-
10:29 • 09.11.19 Japanese women banned from wearing glasses at work
-
-
-
09:39 • 07.11.19 Angelina Jolie reveals plan to leave US