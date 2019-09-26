Trump links report on missing FBI agent to Iran's nuclear enrichment  plan

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Iran return Robert Levinson, an ex-FBI agent who disappeared there in 2007 on an unauthorized CIA mission, saying that “it would be a very positive step.”

“If Iran is able to turn over to the US kidnapped former FBI Agent Robert A. Levinson, who has been missing in Iran for 12 years, it would be a very positive step,” Trump tweeted.

He appeared to link the move to Iran’s recent steps away from the nuclear deal, according to the Times of Israel.

“At the same time, upon information & belief, Iran is, & has been, enriching uranium. THAT WOULD BE A VERY BAD STEP!,” he said.

Iran said Saturday it is now enriching uranium to five percent, after a series of steps back from its commitments under the nuclear pact. The deal set a 3.67 percent limit for uranium enrichment but Iran announced it would no longer respect it.

The tweet came on the same day that Iran said an open Revolutionary Court case involving Levinson “was a missing person” filing, not a sign that the man was being prosecuted.