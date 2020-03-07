Netanyahu becomes first Israeli leader to stand trail after facing corruption charges
The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges has opened in Jerusalem, days after he began a new term in office, BBC News reports.
Mr Netanyahu, 70, is the first standing leader to face trial in the country's history. He denies accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Arrived at the courthouse for a brief hearing, he said the cases were aimed at "toppling him in any way possible".
He was sworn back into office as head of a rare unity government a week ago.
His political rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to share power following three inconclusive elections in under a year.
He has rejected calls by opponents to step down while he fights the cases.|
The leader of the right-wing Likud party is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having been in power continuously since 2009. He also served a term in office from 1996-1999.
