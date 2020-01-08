Swedish company launches Ericsson-powered commercial 5G

16:05 • 25.05.20
Science/tech

Swedish communications service provider Telia Company has launched commercial 5G in Stockholm powered by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions.

Initial services on the 700Mhz band will cover most of central Stockholm by mid-June, including the Norrmalm, Östermalm and Vasastan districts, Ericsson.com reports.

Telia aims to enhance and supplement its low-band 5G commercial services with additional nationwide 5G coverage, including mid- and high-bands, following the auction of the related spectrum by the Swedish government later this year. For this launch Telia is using its existing 700MHz spectrum, boosted by LTE and New Radio (NR) carrier aggregation.

Having already partnered successfully on 5G in Sweden - including enabling the country’s first live 5G network at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology and partnering with Volvo to operate Sweden’s first industrial 5G network - Telia selected Ericsson as its 5G partner for the launch network. Earlier this month Telia’s sister company Telia Norway also launched its first commercial 5G services, with Ericsson as its sole 5G RAN supplier.

Products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System are already powering the first Telia Company Stockholm City Center 5G services and supporting commercially available Telia 5G-ready smartphones.

Telia's 5G network is also powered 100 percent by renewable electricity, accredited by the Swedish Environmental Protection Association's Good Environmental Choice mark.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s Minister of Energy and Digital Development, joined senior Telia and Ericsson executives for today’s launch in Stockholm.

LATEST NEWS

DAY IMPORTANT

Videos

14:13 • 15.05.20

3D Model of SARS-CoV-2 Virus at Atomic Resolution

13:25 • 09.05.20

Armenia's Political Leadership Marks 'Triple Victory Day' in Yerevan

16:29 • 04.05.20

Toyota Launches Karl Lagerfeld Limited-Edition SUV in Thailand

10:44 • 24.04.20

Armenia Commemorating 105th Anniversary of Genocide

12:31 • 23.04.20

Rep..Adam Schiff Discusses Genocide, US Aid to Armenia, Artsakh

09:22 • 23.04.20

Coronavirus: The World Has a Long Way to Go, Warns WHO Chief

15:33 • 21.04.20

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates Her 94th Birthday

13:59 • 18.04.20

Holy Fire at the Church of Sepulchre in Jerusalem

14:49 • 13.04.20

Andrea Bocelli Performs Eastern Sunday Concert From Italy’s Duomo Di Milano

13:47 • 10.04.20

Kim Kardashian Does a Quarantine Makeup Tutorial With Kkw Beauty Products

16:59 • 08.04.20

Coronavirus Intensive Care: BBC's Special Coverage of London Hospital Where Doctors Fight to Save Lives

16:35 • 07.04.20

Seven-Year-Old Greek Piano Prodigy Pens 'Isolation Waltz'

12:35 • 27.03.20

World Coronavirus Update (Live)

23:27 • 16.03.20

Why Fighting Coronavirus Depends on You?

09:38 • 27.02.20

Kim Kardashian Spotted Throwing Punch at Sister Kourtney

10:53 • 22.02.20

Anna Turcotte: "Rooting Out Hatred toward Armenians Cannot Be Done By Brushing Aside History."

15:13 • 11.02.20

Virtual Reality 'Reunites' Korean Mother with Deceased 7-Year-Old Kid

09:35 • 23.01.20

Armenia is in a Unique Place to Act Like a Bridge Between Europe and Eurasia– Armen Sarkissian

16:03 • 21.01.20

US President Donald Trump Delivers Keynote Speech at Davos 2020

14:20 • 13.12.19

Pro-Armenian US Senators Issue Bipartisan Call on Genocide Recognition

09:49 • 12.12.19

I’m Not Going to Cease until We Do What is Morally Right - Menendez on Armenian Genocide

16:02 • 21.11.19

SpaceX Starship MK1 Explodes! At Boca Chica, Texas

10:10 • 08.11.19

Sen. Bob Menendez Calls for Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution

16:07 • 30.10.19

Rep. Schiff on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide

11:03 • 26.10.19

Nagorno-Karabakh's Statuis and Security are Ultimate Priorities for Armenia, Mnatsakanyan Tells BBC

10:10 • 24.10.19

US Congressman Jim Costa Slams Turkey for Recent Actions and Urges Support of Armenian Genocide Recognition

16:12 • 18.10.19

LIVE: NASA Astronauts Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station

12:05 • 12.10.19

Reps. Speier and Chu Watch HALO De-Mining Demonstration in Artsakh

17:24 • 09.10.19

Armenian Prime Minister Hosts Kim Kardashian in Government

11:37 • 08.10.19

WCIT 2019: Kim Kardashian Addresses Participants of World's Biggest Technology Forum in Yerevan

13:12 • 30.09.19

World Leaders Attend Jacques Chirac's Funeral in Paris

10:58 • 26.09.19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addresses General Debate at UN General Assembly's 74th Session

11:21 • 14.09.19

Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Release ‘7 Notes Challenge’ Compilation Album

10:35 • 09.08.19

Armenian Prime Minister Arrives in Kyrgyzstan on Working Visit

09:57 • 02.08.19

USAID Commits to Complete Artsakh De-Mining

10:09 • 21.06.19

US Representative Frank Pallone Introduces Resolution Praising the US-Armenia ‘Strategic Partnership’

11:03 • 19.06.19

US House Passes Jackie Speier Amendment Appropriating Additional $40 Million for Armenia

09:26 • 14.06.19

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rallies Support for Additional $40 Million Appropriation for Armenia

10:16 • 13.06.19

US Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for Removal of Barriers to US-Artsakh Dialogue

14:15 • 25.05.19

Kim Kardashian makes brief cameo in Paris Hilton music video

Show all

Analysis

14:43 • 20.03.20 Media 'must enjoy freedom to raise awareness' amid state of emergency - Abraham Gasparyan "The media like to speak and write and read - in a simple and accessible way, i.e. - using and clear-worded terminology. The statement on the state of emergency ...

Most popular articles Today Yesterday For a week

Politics

Law

Economy

Event

Press digest

Science/tech

Sports

Culture

Entertainment