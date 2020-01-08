Swedish company launches Ericsson-powered commercial 5G

Swedish communications service provider Telia Company has launched commercial 5G in Stockholm powered by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions.

Initial services on the 700Mhz band will cover most of central Stockholm by mid-June, including the Norrmalm, Östermalm and Vasastan districts, Ericsson.com reports.

Telia aims to enhance and supplement its low-band 5G commercial services with additional nationwide 5G coverage, including mid- and high-bands, following the auction of the related spectrum by the Swedish government later this year. For this launch Telia is using its existing 700MHz spectrum, boosted by LTE and New Radio (NR) carrier aggregation.

Having already partnered successfully on 5G in Sweden - including enabling the country’s first live 5G network at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology and partnering with Volvo to operate Sweden’s first industrial 5G network - Telia selected Ericsson as its 5G partner for the launch network. Earlier this month Telia’s sister company Telia Norway also launched its first commercial 5G services, with Ericsson as its sole 5G RAN supplier.

Products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System are already powering the first Telia Company Stockholm City Center 5G services and supporting commercially available Telia 5G-ready smartphones.

Telia's 5G network is also powered 100 percent by renewable electricity, accredited by the Swedish Environmental Protection Association's Good Environmental Choice mark.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s Minister of Energy and Digital Development, joined senior Telia and Ericsson executives for today’s launch in Stockholm.