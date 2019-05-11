Giant baby Donald Trump set to fly over London

A giant inflatable Donald Trump baby blimp will fly over London during the US president’s state visit. Organisers plan to fly the 20ft blimp above Parliament Square for two hours from 10am on Tuesday, the second day of Mr Trump’s UK visit, Metro.co.uk reports.

The blimp, which can be flown up to 100ft in the air, depicts the US president wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone. A spokesman for the team behind the blimp said they had received permission to deploy the inflatable from the Greater London Authority, headed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed to organisers that a tethered balloon could be flown, subject to conditions over timings and height restrictions.